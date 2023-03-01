Constance Marten – latest: Police warn of serious harm to missing baby amid search over 90 square miles
Missing baby feared dead as couple arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after being found in Stanmer Villas, Brighton
Detectives must now consider that Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s missing baby has come to serious harm, the senior investigating officer said.
The couple remain in custody and investigators have applied for a 36-hour extension to hold them for further questioning.
Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police told reporters in Brighton: “This is a hugely difficult and painstaking search operation, covering a vast area of some 90 square miles.
“We’re using every resource we have at our disposal to find the baby.”
The search for the missing baby continued today as a heavy police presence remained at the scene in Brighton.
The runaway aristocrat and her rapist boyfriend were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Monday amid fears over the condition of their missing baby.
The missing aristocrat and her partner, who are in police custody, were initially arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.
Police seek extension for detention of runaway aristocrat and partner
Detective Supt Lewis Basford said the Met has made an application for a 36-hour extension of the detention of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has been made to Brighton Magistrates’ Court.
He added that detectives must now consider that the baby has come to serious harm.
Speaking at the scene in Newhaven he told reporters: “Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime comand are now leading enquring efforts to locate the baby.
“This is a hugely difficult and painstaking investigation covering a vast area of some 90 square miles. We’re using every resource at our disposal to find the baby.”
Helicopters, cameras and drones used in baby search
Detectives scouring 90 sq miles in the Brighton area say they are using helicopters, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones to search for the missing baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
Teams will continue to work in the coming days, including overnight, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said.
Watch: Constance Marten: Search for missing baby widens as police dogs called in
Constance Marten: The runaway heiress, her rapist partner and the aristocratic family rift
They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.
They went on the run for more than a month, and on Tuesday 28 February police confirmed the couple had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter – as the search for their baby continues.
Constance Marten: The missing aristocrat, her rapist partner and the family rift
Inside Crichel House: The multi-million-pound family home where aristocrat Constance Marten grew up
Missing aristocrat Constance Marten has been detained with her partner Mark Gordon after 53 days on the run with their newborn baby, who remains missing.
As the police conduct an urgent search for the missing two-month-old infant, the pair have now been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross child negligence.
The case of the 35-year-old aristocrat makes for one of the more unusual police investigations. The former heiress to the multi-million pound Crichel House in Dorset, became estranged from her family after she began dating convicted sex offender Mr Gordon.
Inside Crichel House, the family home where aristocrat Constance Marten grew up
Parkland scoured in search for missing baby
Groups of officers from the Metropolitan Police and London Search and Rescue conducted sweeps of Moulsecoomb Wild Park, looking under bushes and behind trees for Constance Marten’s baby.
The officers, some in police uniform, some in red coats, some in black clothing and others in orange hi-vis, used sticks to search through the undergrowth.
At the start of each section of their searches, one officer shouted: “Are we ready? Look behind you, and let’s get going” before they walked in a line, scouring the area.
The search party would pause frequently to ensure each member had caught up with the rest of the line, before continuing to walk forwards.
Watch: Moment police swoop in to arrest Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Officers from London Search and Rescue could be seen in orange hi-vis jackets searching Moulsecoomb Wild Park – around a mile from where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested.
The officers, some wearing jackets indicating they were dog handlers, searched underneath sticks and logs close to where the area meets Hollingbury Golf Course.
A uniformed officer was seen standing guard at the entrance to the park, with dog walkers saying they saw police tape cordoning off parts of the woodland.
Police have searched every shed at the Roedale Valley Allotments near where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested and will remain on site for some time, users have been told.
An entry on the allotments society Facebook page said officers had forced entry to outbuildings as the hunt for the two-month-old baby continues.
The site remains closed to users amid the massive search operation
How Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were caught: A chance encounter outside a corner shop
Fifty-three days after going on the run with a newborn baby, missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon were finally caught – with help from a member of the public outside a corner shop.
The couple were recognised by a passer-by thanks to media appeals, and police swooped just six minutes later as they walked up a nearby Brighton street.
“Just after 9.30pm, yesterday [Monday] evening a member of the public – off the back of media reporting of images of the couple – sighted them outside of the Mulberrys convenience store on Hollingbury Place,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told a press conference.
How Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were caught: A corner shop chance encounter
