Detectives must now consider that Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s missing baby has come to serious harm, the senior investigating officer said.

The couple remain in custody and investigators have applied for a 36-hour extension to hold them for further questioning.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police told reporters in Brighton: “This is a hugely difficult and painstaking search operation, covering a vast area of some 90 square miles.

“We’re using every resource we have at our disposal to find the baby.”

The search for the missing baby continued today as a heavy police presence remained at the scene in Brighton.

The runaway aristocrat and her rapist boyfriend were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Monday amid fears over the condition of their missing baby.

The missing aristocrat and her partner, who are in police custody, were initially arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.