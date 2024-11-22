Multi-million pound cost of King Charles’ coronation revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The cost of King Charles’ coronation has been revealed, with government accounts showing that £72 million in taxpayer money was spent on the event.

An annual report from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) shows that it spent £50.3 million on the coronation. This was alongside the £21.7 million in policing costs for the royal event.

The coronation took place on 6 May 2023, marking the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Around 18 million viewers tuned in to watch the ceremony on the BBC – fewer than the 28 million that watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The DCMS report says that the “once-in-a-generation” coronation event was “successfully delivered,” being enjoyed by “many millions both in the UK and across the globe.”

It added that the event “provided an occasion for the entire country to come together in celebration, and offered a unique opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our national identity and showcase the UK to the world.”

open image in gallery The coronation cost £72 million, official accounts have revealed (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

Republic, which campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy, says the £72 million figure is likely “way off”. The group points out that the figure doesn’t include costs incurred by the Ministry of Defence, nor local councils, emergency services, or transport bodies.

All of this would likely push the bill to over £100 million, says Republic. Its chief executive Graham Smith says that the funds could have gone to more worthwhile causes during the cost-of-living crisis, such as funding 27 million free school meals.

“The coronation was a pointless, archaic parade that happened because Charles wanted it,” said Mr Smith. “There was no need for it, only 9 per cent were interested in it according to polls at the time.

“At a time when so many people are struggling with the cost of living crisis, it is shameful that Charles insisted on this pointless extravaganza.

“There are millions living in poverty, while Charles gets huge tax breaks and a personal income from the state owned Duchy of Lancaster. Why is he not paying for his own parade?”

In recent weeks, Prince William revealed he wanted to approach his royal duties “differently”, with a “smaller R in the royal”. The 42-year-old added that “it’s more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people.”