King Charles shared behind-the-scenes footage from his evening at the Gladiator II film premiere in London with Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.

The King attended the world premiere on Wednesday evening (13 November) and met director Sir Ridley Scott and the cast, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

Charles shared some unseen footage from the evening on the Royal Family’s Instagram account.

The video, which shows the King arriving on the red carpet and speaking with the stars, is captioned: “What a night”.

Gladiator II will be released on Friday (15 November).