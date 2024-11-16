Watch moment police tackle armed serial phone snatcher in London’s Piccadilly Circus

Watch the moment police tackle an armed serial phone snatcher in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

The Metropolitan Police force has released bodycam footage of officers chasing the perpetrator through the busy streets of central London.

The footage, which appears to be taken from 14 November, shows officers tackling the man and finding him armed with a machete.

A police spokesman said: “After witnessing a phone snatch on CCTV, officers were able to follow the perpetrator and connect him to a further three snatches.

“Their quick thinking led to the recovery of nine mobile phones, a machete, and a man in custody. “