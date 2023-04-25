Having a Coronation picnic? You may need planning permission

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Councils across the UK are introducing strict measures for the Coronation weekend, with some requiring planning permission to hold celebratory picnics.

Paperwork is the last thing on royal fans’ minds as they make preparations for the historic occasion, but many now face having to apply for advance permission to bring their festivities to life.

It comes amid a flurry of similar restrictions being introduced to stop unregistered street parties going ahead, while limits on bunting will also be in force along some public roads.

On Monday, North Somerset Council announced it would require a nine-page form and a risk assessment before revellers were able tuck into their Coronation picnics with neighbours.

Officials said they would scrutinise applications and only permit a small number of “approved picnics” in the authority’s 500 acres of parks because they were “for everyone’s enjoyment”.

Local authorities in Wiltshire, the London borough of Ealing, and Warwick will, meanwhile, enforce strict restrictions on holding barbecues in public parks.

Further north, Edinburgh City Council has asked those planning to hold street parties not to hang bunting across any public roads open to traffic.

A risk assessment form also asks that a number of dangers, including sunstroke, are considered before making plans outside.

Edinburgh Council said it was in the process of amending the wording in its advice and said bunting could still be hung elsewhere.

A spokesman told the Scottish Daily Express: “Bunting is not banned but we’re asking people not to hang it across public roads with traffic.”

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who chairs the culture board at the Local Government Association (LGA), said the rules will be in place as councils “want people to be able to enjoy parties safely.”

He added that applications should allow “sufficient time” to deal with the concerns from other members of the public.

Elsewhere, TfL has urged people hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal procession in London to “plan ahead” and allow more time for journeys than normal, as services will be extremely busy.

Temporary safety measures may be put in place such as queuing, closures, trains not stopping at certain stations or changes to the way people enter or leave a station.