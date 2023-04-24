King Charles III: What is a coronation and why do royals have them?

Almost eight months after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, King Charles III’s coronation will take place on 6 May 2023.

The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles crowned alongside the Queen Consort Camilla.

Ahead of Charles’s coronation, The Independent looks at what the regal tradition is and why royals have them.

A coronation is the formal investiture of a monarch of their regal powers.

It is a celebratory event where the crown is physically placed atop the monarch’s head, in front of thousands of guests.

