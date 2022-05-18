Young adults ‘fear they’ll never start a family’ due to cost-of-living crisis
Many people are cutting back on pension contributions and food shopping, poll finds
One-quarter of young adults say the cost-of-living crisis is the leading cause of anxiety in their life, forcing them to reduce pension contributions and even to fear they may never start a family.
A survey of 1,000 young UK adults aged between 18 and 25 found rising energy bills (46 per cent), petrol (44 per cent) and food prices (43 per cent) hit their finances the hardest.
More than three-quarters (76 per cent) said they had been forced to change their spending habits to navigate the current financial landscape.
Going out less (54 per cent), shopping less (52 per cent) and reducing food deliveries (51 per cent) were among the sacrifices they had had to make.
Worryingly, 12 per cent believed they would have to reduce their pension contributions too, which rose to 27 per cent among young Scottish adults. One-third worried they would never be able to own a property or even start a family.
Vincent Belloc, managing director for PayPal UK, which conducted the research, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is impacting us all, but for Gen Z, it’s the first time they’ve had to battle soaring inflation.”
Despite these pressures, pollsters also found that 37 per cent of Gen Z adults were reluctant to give up on their healthy lifestyle and 32 per cent refused to give up socialising.
The top financial goal for one-quarter of Gen Z adults was not to have to worry before they looked at their bank balance.
The study also found that with an average of £320 left over at the end of each month, 51 per cent found it impossible to save money.
Mr Belloc added: “It is critical that we support young adults to reach their financial goals by sharing our experiences and advice and actively addressing any knowledge gaps.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies