Fears have been raised a pensioner “may not survive winter” as she tries to get by without central heating or hot water in the cost of living crisis.

The woman, named only as Irene, is heating her entire Liverpool house with a single-bar electric fire in one room.

It comes amid warnings millions are expected to face a “significant humanitarian crisis” this winter due to the soaring cost of living.

A tradesman shared images of Irene’s house on social media after neighbours shared their concerns (Depher CIC / Twitter)

Around 6,000 people die every year in the colder months as they cannot afford adequate heating. But University College London researchers said the figure was expected to be “much higher” this year due to rocketing energy prices.

Images of Irene’s home were shared on social media after neighbours raised concerns for her wellbeing.

A small electric heater is said to be her only form of heating, according to a tradesman who attended the address.

Items were seen strewn across the house, which had holes in the wall and tiles coming off the floor.

James Anderson, who runs a plumbing and heating condition that helps vulnerable people in poor living conditions, shared her story online.

“She is an elderly lady that needs urgent help,” he wrote. “Without it her neighbour said: ‘She may not survive, another winter!’”

Mr Anderson, who runs Depher Community Interest Company, added: “Her gas has been isolated, leaving her without any form of warmth or hot water.”

He told the Liverpool Echo:“It was Irene’s neighbour that first alerted us to the situation as she was very worried.

“We went to the house and it was pretty terrible - it was freezing too as she has no heating.

“Irene has had to get used to this, but she shouldn’t have to - she nearly cried when we told her we were going to help her out.”

Charities wrote to the UK government this week urging them to do more to support millions of UK households in fuel poverty - including an upweighting in benefits and “massive” programme of energy efficiency measures.

Depher CIC is fundraising to heat the homes of elderly, vulnerable and disabled people unable to afford. it.

Mr Anderson’s Gofundme appeal, which has so far raised more than £160,00, can be found here.