Covid news - live: WHO warns vaccines ‘not enough’ as ministers insist booster jabs will prevent new lockdown
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the vaccine alone will not be able to lift the world out of the pandemic.
It comes as PM Boris Johnson is urging people eligible for a Covid booster vaccine to get theirs before the winter months.
It comes while those eligible for the third jab have been slow to book their appointments.
Cases have been rising over the past week to between 40,000 and 50,000 new cases per day for the last week – sparking fears for hospitalisation and death rates over the festive season.
WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told Times Radio: “The problem is focusing on one thing, the vaccine isn’t going to get us out of this.
“We really have to do other measures.
“We have got to be serious about not crowding. We have still got to be looking at wearing the masks, when you’re indoors particularly.”
Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures such as the return of compulsory mask-wearing and working from home.
Local authorities have urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”, and unions have warned that “without decisive action now” that the UK will be “sleepwalking into another winter of chaos”.
Poorer countries must be vaccinated to prevent variants, WHO says
The rest of the world must be vaccinated to stop new Covid variants from developing, WHO’s spokesperson Margaret Harris has warned.
She went on Times Radio to say that vaccines are not the only solution to bringing down case numbers in the UK.
But she added that more needs to be done to vaccinate people in other countries.
Ms Harris said: “What’s really going to have an effect on transmission for all of us is making sure there is as little virus as possible circulating around the world.
“The most high priority groups are those that are exposed to the virus all the time, healthcare workers, yet only one in 10 are vaccinated in Africa currently.
“We’re in such a bad place in much of the world, we’re going to see more variants develop, we’re going to see more transmission, and even if magically the vaccine protected one population as effectively as we hoped a variant then could develop and undo all of that work.”
