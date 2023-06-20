✕ Close David Cameron tells Covid Inquiry his government spent more time ‘on pandemic flu’

Former prime minister David Cameron told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry it was a “mistake” not to look at different types of diseases when preparing for future pandemics.

“The failing was not to ask more questions about asymptomatic transmission,” he added.

Asked about Dame Deirdre Hine’s independent review into swine flu, he said: “My reaction to reading Hine was, like many of the other reports, it doesn’t mention the potential for asymptomatic transmission.

“And so, you know, when you think what would be different if more time had been spent on a highly infectious, asymptomatic pandemic, different recommendations would have been made about what was necessary to prepare for that.”

Mr Cameron has been accused of an “appalling” failure to properly prepare the UK for the Covid pandemic.

The former prime minister is set to answer questions at the inquiry about how austerity impacted the UK’s ability to deal with the virus.