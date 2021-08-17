Covid PCR travel tests a ‘predictable rip off’, ex-chair of competition watchdog says

Covid PCR tests for travel have become a "predictable rip off", the former chair of a competition watchdog has warned.

Lord Tyrie, ex-chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and a non-affiliated peer, called for a clampdown on firms selling at inflated prices.

Under Covid rules, travellers are asked to take tests when returning from some countries, as set out under the government's traffic light system.

On average these cost around £75 and the government has a list of approved private suppliers on its website.

But some businesses are charging prices much higher than that, with customers complaining of poor service.

Lord Tyrie said the CMA, which he left last year, should have been better prepared for the scenario following a rise in price gouging by sellers of hygiene products at the outset of the pandemic.

"It (the CMA) should either be acting already directly using existing powers," Lord Tyrie told the BBC.

"Or if deemed inadequate for the job, it should be advising the government on how to obtain a quick remedy, whether by legislation or by other means," he added.

"This advice should already be with the government."

His comments come just days after Sajid Javid, the health secretary, announced that the cost of NHS tests for international travel would be reduced from £88 to £68.

The cost of two tests was also reduced from £170 to £136.

The new prices do not apply to holidaymakers who choose to travel to red list countries or those who have bought from a private business.

In an updated statement, the CMA said: “These comments are inaccurate. The CMA gave advice to DHSC officials about the PCR testing market in April and we gave further advice to the Secretary of State last week.

"We continue to work closely with DHSC in reviewing the market and, as we have made clear, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action ourselves if there are breaches of consumer law."

The statement added: "Since the start of the pandemic, the CMA has secured hundreds of millions of pounds in refunds for people who have been treated unfairly, in sectors including holiday accommodation and package travel.”