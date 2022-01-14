Covid news - live: Omicron wave ‘compromising’ NHS care, leader warns as Wales eases restrictions
NHS chief is warning UK is ‘far from out of the woods’
The Welsh government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.
First minister Mark Drakeford will reveal his road map for returning to alert level 0, during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.
Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.
However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.
The move to alert level 0 is expected to be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.
Eslewhere, an NHS leader has warned that the Omicron wave in England has “compromised” NHS cases.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned that, while there are positive signs in the data, the country is "far from out of the woods".
UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023
The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labour market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.
The UN said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 - the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades - the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.
Liu Zhenmin, the UNundersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, said at a news conference releasing the economic report that two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic "we are still living in a time of great uncertainty."
Matthew Taylor: NHS care compromised
NHS care is compromised due to the Omicron wave of Covid, an NHS leader has said.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said there are encouraging signs in the data but the country is "far from out of the woods".
"One leader of an NHS trust in the north told me that they felt they were at least a week away from their peak, while more than one in 10 of their staff were absent," he said.
"On top of that, they have medically fit patients stuck in hospital beds because the pandemic has decimated capacity in social care."
He added: "We may be at the end of the beginning of this wave, but we are far from out of the woods.
"NHS leaders are doing everything they can to keep their services running, but they are being put in a worrying situation where the quality of care their teams are able to provide is at times being compromised."
Full report: Wales to set out two-week plan to axe curbs
The Welsh government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.
Bronwen Weatherby has the story:
Welsh Government sets out two-week plan to unravel coronavirus restrictions
First Minister Mark Drakeford will be holding a press conference on Friday.
