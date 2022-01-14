✕ Close Related video: Health secretary cuts isolation period

The Welsh government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions brought in over the Christmas period to slow the spread of Omicron.

The move was announced on Thursday night and Mark Drakeford, the first minister, will set out further details at a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.

Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.

However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.

The move to alert level 0 is expected to be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.

Elsewhere, an NHS leader has warned that the Omicron wave in England has “compromised” NHS care.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned that, while there are positive signs in the data, the country is "far from out of the woods".