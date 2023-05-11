Boy, 4, among three dead in horror car crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have died in a horror crash in Worcestershire. Police were called to the collision near the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill on the A456 last night.

It involved a blue Ford Focus and a black Audi A7. The Ford Focus was travelling towards Kidderminster and the Audi A7 towards Rock.

Three people in the Ford Focus were pronounced deceased at the scene, a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy.

The three people in the Audi were taken to the Worcester Royal Hospital with minor injuries, Worcestershire Police said in a statement.

A stretch of road near the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill on the A456 (Google Maps)

Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith, Operations Policing unit said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the people who died in the collision.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call the investigating officers”.

The road is currently closed as officers carry out enquiries into the collision and is expected to remain shut until later this afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101 extension 770 2273.

In 2021 there were an estimated 1,558 reported road deaths across the UK, according to government, which said that the figures were down slightly due to Covid restrictions during the first half of the year.

This was a 7 per cent increase compared with 2020 - when lockdowns were also in force - and 11 per cent below the 2019 level of 1,752 road deaths.