Family members have identified mother and grandmother Tina Vital as the victim in a fiery car crash after a 13-year-old drove through an intersection.

Ms Vital, 43, was driving with her daughter, 24-year-old son, and five-year-old granddaughter in her car in Woodland, California, over the weekend.

As Ms Vital’s vehicle approached the intersection of College and Court Street, a car stolen and driven by a 13-year-old crashed into Ms Vital and another vehicle, causing a fire.

Four ambulances and the fire department responded to the scene.

A total of 10 people were involved in the crash, three of which are children. One toddler was airlifted to the hospital. It’s unclear if the toddler is Ms Vital’s granddaughter.

Ms Vital’s brother, Victor Ramirez, told ABC10 that the other family members were in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

To help pay for hospital expenses, Ms Vital’s family has set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise $25,000. By Monday morning, the family has raised more than $14,000.

Ms Vital’s family described her as “ambitious” and a “hard worker” adding she recently obtained her Class A license to drive a truck to help support her family, according to ABC10.

Those who know Ms Vital visited the scene of the crash on Sunday to leave flowers in her memory according to KCRA3 .

Manuel Fierro, who says he went to school with Ms Vital in Woodland, brought roses.

“I felt I’d come by today, especially on Easter when most of us are getting together our families today,” Mr Fierro told KCRA3. “She won’t be. So, I brought her some roses and just said my farewells to her.”

According to Woodland Police Department , the 13-year-old driver was first spotted “driving erratically” and officers attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver did not follow commands. This prompted a police chase which ended at the intersection where the minor rammed into the two vehicles.

The 13-year-old, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries.

Police believe the teenager stole the vehicle from a family member. The California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.