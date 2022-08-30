Jump to content
Creamfields: Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at music festival

The woman, from South Wales, was taken to hospital on Friday night but died four days later

Tuesday 30 August 2022 16:59
<p>The annual Creamfields festival is the biggest event in Cheshire </p>

The annual Creamfields festival is the biggest event in Cheshire

(Warren Simmens)

A woman has died after falling ill at the Creamfields music festival, police have confirmed.

The woman, from South Wales, was taken to Warrington District General Hospital after officers at the Cheshire event were alerted around 10.15pm on Friday 26 August. She died in the early hours of Tuesday 30 August.

Superintendent Sarah Heath, who led the policing operation for Creamfields, said: “The tragic death of a young woman is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the cause of her death is underway but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances.”

No further details were given about the possible cause of the woman’s death.

