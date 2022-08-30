Creamfields: Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at music festival

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died after falling ill at the Creamfields music festival, police have confirmed.

The woman, from South Wales, was taken to Warrington District General Hospital after officers at the Cheshire event were alerted around 10.15pm on Friday 26 August. She died in the early hours of Tuesday 30 August.

Superintendent Sarah Heath, who led the policing operation for Creamfields, said: “The tragic death of a young woman is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the cause of her death is underway but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances.”

No further details were given about the possible cause of the woman’s death.