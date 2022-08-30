Creamfields: Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at music festival
The woman, from South Wales, was taken to hospital on Friday night but died four days later
A woman has died after falling ill at the Creamfields music festival, police have confirmed.
The woman, from South Wales, was taken to Warrington District General Hospital after officers at the Cheshire event were alerted around 10.15pm on Friday 26 August. She died in the early hours of Tuesday 30 August.
Superintendent Sarah Heath, who led the policing operation for Creamfields, said: “The tragic death of a young woman is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.
“An investigation into the cause of her death is underway but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances.”
No further details were given about the possible cause of the woman’s death.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies