An investigation has been launched after two people were rushed to hospital following a huge fire that engulfed a block of flats in east London on Monday morning.

Footage showed the inferno ripping through the roof of the tower block - known to have a number of fire safety issues - as around 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines scrambled to tackle the blaze in Dagenham.

Four people were also treated at the scene after hundreds were evacuated and a major incident was declared, emergency services said.

The London Fire Brigade added that all residents had been accounted for and an investigation into the cause of the fire had been launched.

It is unclear what caused the fire but it is understood the building was undergoing work to have non-compliant cladding removed.

Thick black smoke could also be seen billowing from the roof, scaffolding and ground floor which were all on fire, the London Fire Brigade added.

