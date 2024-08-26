Dagenham fire latest: Major incident declared and two in hospital as firefighters battle east London flat blaze
Around 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines are at the scene in Freshwater Road, Dagenham
An investigation has been launched after two people were rushed to hospital following a huge fire that engulfed a block of flats in east London on Monday morning.
Footage showed the inferno ripping through the roof of the tower block - known to have a number of fire safety issues - as around 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines scrambled to tackle the blaze in Dagenham.
Four people were also treated at the scene after hundreds were evacuated and a major incident was declared, emergency services said.
The London Fire Brigade added that all residents had been accounted for and an investigation into the cause of the fire had been launched.
It is unclear what caused the fire but it is understood the building was undergoing work to have non-compliant cladding removed.
Thick black smoke could also be seen billowing from the roof, scaffolding and ground floor which were all on fire, the London Fire Brigade added.
Claim fire alarm did not go off being investigated, fire service says
Claims by residents that fire alarms did not go off as an inferno ripped through their east London tower block are being investigated, the London fire service said.
The London Fire Brigade said an investigation into the cause of the fire had been launched and firefighters would remain on the scene in Dagenham over the next few days.
Earlier, it said a number of fire safety issues were known to the brigade. It did not clarify what those issues were, but it is understood non-compliant cladding was being removed from the building at the time of the fire.
All residents accounted for, fire brigade says
All residents of a tower block in east London have been accounted for after hundreds of people were evacuated following a huge fire.
The London Fire Brigade said a major incident had been wound down and an investigation into the cause of the fire - which left two people in hospital and four injured - had been launched.
The brigade added that claims fire alarms did not go off would be part of the investigation and firefighters were speaking to residents to gather evidence.
Dagenham resident ‘won’t have a flat to go back to’
Justice4Grenfell pays tribute
A Justice4Grenfell spokesperson said: “Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the devastating fire in Dagenham. This horrific incident underscores the urgent need for safe housing for everyone.
“The government’s prolonged delay in removing dangerous cladding has left lives and liberties at risk, and this is simply unacceptable.
“The process to remove non-compliant cladding has taken far too long, leaving residents in vulnerable situations.
“We demand swift action to ensure that all buildings are made safe without further delay, so tragedies like this do not happen again.”
Grenfell survivors urge government to speed up removal of non-compliant cladding
Survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy have urged the Labour government to speed up the removal of unsafe cladding from residential buildings following a fire in an east London tower block.
Spectrum Building in Dagenham went up in flames on Monday morning. It is understood non-compliant cladding was being removed from its exterior.
In 2017, 72 people died after Grenfell Tower in west London caught fire. It emerged the building was covered in a highly flammable type of cladding.
A spokesperson told The Independent: ““We anxiously wait for the news that all residents are accounted for, and that they are all being properly cared for by the relevant authorities.
“Although we do not have all the details, it seems work was underway to remove non compliant cladding, and the building had a number of fire safety issues.
“This highlights the painfully slow progress of remediation across the country, and a lack of urgency for building safety as a whole, including the implementation of personal evacuation plans for disabled residents which needs urgently addressing.”
The housing secretary has paid tribute to those affected by the fire in Dagenham and said the government was in close contact with the London Fire Brigade.
Angela Rayner said. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the fire in Dagenham at this very difficult time.
“We are in close contact with the London Fire Brigade, council and other agencies on the ground to ensure those affected are being looked after.”
Pictured: Firefighters approach burnt out tower block
Injuries 'minimal' due to rapid LFB response, says MP
Margaret Mullane, the Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, has said that injuries due to the fire are “minimal”.
She tweeted: “Terrible scenes in Dagenham this morning as @LondonFire tackle the blaze at Freshwater Rd. Thanks to their rapid response injury was minimal.
“I will be visiting the rescue centre today to see what help and support I can offer the residents and businesses who have lost everything.”
What’s the latest?
At present, a search and rescue operation for survivors is underway after a fire ripped through the east London tower block on Monday morning.
Up to four people were injured and treated at the scene and two residents were rushed to hospital, the London Ambulance Service said.
The cause of the fire is unknown but it is understood the building was undergoing work to remove non-compliant cladding.
Home Secretary thanks fire service
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked firefighters and other emergency workers for their “bravery and swift response” to the Dagenham fire.
She said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the major fire incident in Dagenham. I thank London Fire Brigade and all emergency services on the ground for their bravery and swift response.”
Ms Cooper added that ministers were being kept updated on the incident.
