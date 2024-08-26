Independent TV
Second London high-rise fire in 24 hours burns at flats in Blackwall
A fire burned at a high-rise building in Blackwall, London, less than 24 hours after a blaze broke out at a block of flats in Dagenham.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze on Biscayne Avenue, where half of a flat and balcony on the 25th floor of the 45-storey building were alight, London Fire Brigade said.
Firefighters were first called to Blackwall just before 1:30pm.
It came just hours after around 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines scrambled to tackle the blaze in Dagenham.
