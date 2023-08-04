✕ Close Dan Wootton addresses 'smear campaign' allegations

MailOnline has suspended Dan Wootton’s column while allegations he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual images are investigated.

The GB News presenter, who has written a regular column for MailOnline since 2021, claims to be the victim of a “witch hunt” after being accused of using fake online identities to trick men into sending him explicit images for tens of thousands of pounds.

Wootton has denied any criminal wrongdoing, although he has admitted to “errors of judgment in the past”.

The broadcaster, who hosted the Dan Wootton Tonight programme on GB News as scheduled on Thursday night without reference to the suspension, dismissed the allegations on his show last month as “simply untrue” and a “campaign to destroy my life”.

The allegations, first published last month by independent outlet Byline Times, include claims about alleged behaviour while he edited The Sun‘s Bizarre column, as well as claims of payments for explicit images and videos.

Following the claims, the publishers of MailOnline and his previous employers at The Sun said they were looking into allegations made against the New Zealand-born star.