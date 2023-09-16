Body found in search for missing ex-British soldier fighting in Ukraine

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in the search for a former British soldier who went missing while fighting in Ukraine.

Ex-paratrooper Daniel Burke, 36, of south Manchester, was reported missing by his family on 16 August after he had travelled to join the fighting in 2022.

Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday that officers were working with Mr Burke’s family and the Ukrainian authorities to identify the body found and to bring him back to the UK.

Mr Burke’s mother Diane Sniath told the BBC that “this is the moment I have been dreading”.

His family told the broadcaster that the body was found in Zaporizhzhia, which lies about 27 miles from the front line.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes who is GMP’s Lead for Disaster Victim Identification said: “This is an upsetting time for Daniel’s family, we have family liaison officers in contact with the family and offering support.

“My team and I are working with the Ukrainian authorities to make formal identification with a view to repatriating Daniel following that process.

“Daniel’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Mr Burke, who previously served with the Parachute Regiment, told the BBC on 6 August that he planned to join a Ukrainian army unit to fight against Russian forces.

In 2019 he spent eight months in prison accused of terror offences after going to Syria to fight with Kurdish militia against the Islamic State group. All the charges against him were dropped in 2020, the BBC reports.

Mr Burke is one of a number of British fighters to die in the country after joining the war effort.

Last week, tributes were paid to former Scots guard Jordan Chadwick, 31, from Burnley, who left the UK to travel to the country in early October 2022 to “support freedom” and to “assist” with his skills.

More follows...