A man with motor neurone disease who won just £5 in an unlucky game on ITV’s Deal or No Deal has been left feeling “honoured” after viewers raised over £43,000 for him.

Brad Wale, aged 29, appeared on the show to win money to fulfil his bucket list after he was given the heartbreaking diagnosis.

However, luck was not on his side on the day and he left with just £5 to take home.

Mr Wale told host Stephen Mulhern: “This is my life. I’ve always had such bad luck. Nothing changes, I should have expected this.”

But fellow contestant Rochelle Brown had a surprise in store as she launched a JustGiving page following the airing of the episode.

She said: “I’m sure you all saw Brad’s devastating game on Deal or No Deal.

A tense final round left Brad with the lowest figure on the board (ITV)

“His DOND [Deal Or No Deal] family really want him to fulfil his dreams and we have set this up on the hope that anyone could maybe spare a couple of pounds and get Brad to tick some bits off his bucket list.”

The page, which was created five days ago, was initially set to a target of £20,000. But generous viewers who were left heartbroken at his game doubled that figure and the page currently stands at over £43,000.

Ms Brown said she had “clicked right away” with Mr Wale who she considered a friend as well as her Deal or No Deal bench buddy.

Mr Wale said he was left feeling “honoured” and said in a Facebook post: “I’m truly overwhelmed by it all and never in my life did I expect it. I had the best two weeks filming this amazing show and have truly made friends for life.

Stephen Mulhern presents the show which was revived after years (PA)

“Thank you so much for all your lovely messages, posts and donations, completely overwhelmed by the response I’ve had. Spent the past couple of days trying to take it all in. It’s blown my mind. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

On the show Mr Wale had said that he would like to go travelling and visit places such as India and Thailand.

The NHS website describes MND as “an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time”.

It states: “There’s no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person’s daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years.

“MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and, unfortunately, eventually leads to death.”

The link for the fundraiser can be found here.