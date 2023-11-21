Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An independent review into how Lancashire Police handled its investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley is due to be published today.

The mother-of-two vanished in January while walking her dog, sparking a huge search and widespread public interest. Her body was found three weeks later.

The review, which will be published at 10am on Tuesday, follows an inquest in June that concluded her death was accidental.

Nicola Bulley was found after a weeks long search (Supplied)

Following the inquest, Lancashire Constabulary’s head of crime Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables said she hoped the coroner’s conclusion would put an end to “ill-informed speculation and conspiracy theories” surrounding Ms Bulley’s death.

Below we look at everything we know about Ms Bulley’s disappearance and what has happened since.

Who was Nicola Bulley?

Nicola Bulley was a 45-year-old mortgage adviser and mother-of-two living in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley’s partner, said she was “fun”, “loving”, “the most loyal friend you could ever have” and an “exceptional mum”.

Nadia Fell, 39, a friend of the late mother, said Ms Bulley was “the most amazing mum ever” and added: “Anything that needed doing for the school – PTA stuff – she was always there for it.”

In the latter stages of the search, police controversially revealed Ms Bulley had been struggling with alcohol use and symptoms of the peri-menopause before her disappearance.

When did she disappear?

Ms Bulley was last seen near the river at around 9.20am on Friday 27 January, after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at the school in the village.

She was walking her dog Willow, a springer spaniel, along the River Wyre.

Around this time she sent an email and logged into a work call which ended 30 minutes later, though she remained logged onto the call.

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael's on Wyre (Jason Roberts/PA Wire)

Her mobile phone and dog were later found by a bench by another dog-walker.

A major search for Ms Bulley saw specialist diving teams scan the river, with police heading all the way out to Morecambe Bay to investigate the possibility her body had been swept out to sea.

Her body was found 23 days after she disappeared, on 19 February, in a patch of undergrowth and branches by a river bend around one mile from the bench where her phone and dog were found.

Ms Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell had two children together (Sourced)

What has her family said?

After Ms Bulley’s body was found, her family said they can let the mother-of-two “rest now”.

A statement released by the family read: “We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.

“We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

During the lengthy search, Mr Ansell, 44, described the situation as “perpetual hell”. Ernie Bulley, Nicola’s father, said: “Every day is a struggle.”

What have the police said?

Lancashire Constabulary faced widespread criticism over its approach during the search.

MPs and campaign groups voiced their disapproval after the force elected to put elements of Bulley’s private life into the public domain during the search, including her struggles with alcohol and peri-menopause.

An independent review has been carried out by the College of Policing into Lancashire Police’s handling of the case, and will be published on 21 November.

After police divers were spotted in the River Wyre again early in April, Lancashire Constabulary said: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: “As previously stated, police divers were acting under instruction of HM Senior Coroner and had been asked to assess the riverbanks in the vicinity of where Nicola Bulley went missing.

“They had not been tasked either to perform any further searches within the river or along the banks or to locate any articles. This activity is to assist with the coronial process.”

Ms Bulley’s disappearance sparked a huge search operation and intense media and public interest (PA Media)

What did the inquest conclude?

At an inquest at County Hall in Preston, Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, concluded Ms Bulley drowned after accidentally falling into cold water,

He recorded her death as accidental as she fell into the river and suffered “cold water shock”, and said there was “no evidence” to suggest suicide.

Concluding the much-publicised case, he said: “Excluding a couple of comments over the Christmas period when she was acting out of character and were treated as throw away comments, there was no indication of any intention to take her own life.

“Her behaviour in the week before hear death was back to normal, she had restarted her HRT therapy, stopped drinking some time before, was making plans for play dates and spa days with several people, was becoming increasingly successful at her new career as a mortgage broker and behaved entirely normally during her parents visit of the night before and with Paul Ansell on the morning of her death.”

Ms Bulley’s mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench overlooking the water, the inquest heard. Her Fitbit watch stopped recording steps beyond 9.30am on the day she disappeared, according to digital specialists at Lancashire Police.

What have reviews into the handling of the case found so far?

The ICO launched an investigation into the force on 17 February after the revelations of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

Lancashire Constabulary said the ICO concluded no enforcement action was needed, though the College of Policing launched its own review which will consider the revelation.

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire police and crime commissioner, said the review will also look at the operational response to what was a high-risk missing person investigation, the force’s engagement with the press and decision-making surrounding disclosure of sensitive personal information.

A separate investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into a Lancashire officer’s contact with Ms Bulley prior to her disappearance found no misconduct but advised the force on guidance and the officer on body-worn camera protocol.

Police accompanied health workers in a multi-agency vehicle to Ms Bulley’s home on 10 January, little more than a fortnight before she was last seen, on a matter the force said was related to her “alcohol issues”.

The IOPC said it identified “two areas of learning” for the officer relating to when to activate his body-worn video and recording information on police systems.

The force should update its guidance documents for multi-agency vehicles, so officers better understand their role, the IOPC said, adding guidance could be better provided “for officers more widely when dealing with similar situations”.