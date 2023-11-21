Nicola Bulley – live: Lancashire police criticised as review into mother’s disappearance released
Search and police investigation received huge amount of interest as Lancashire Constabulary faced heavy criticism
Nicola Bulley died from drowning, inquest told
Lancashire police have been criticised as an independent review into the force’s handling of the disappearance of Nicola Bulley has been released this morning.
Ms Bulley drowned after accidentally falling into cold water, an inquest ruled in June. The 45-year-old had vanished after dropping off her daughters, six and nine, at school and taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s, Lancashire, on 27 January.
The search for Ms Bulley and police investigation received nationwide coverage and an unprecedented amount of interest on social media. The force faced heavy criticism, including a public backlash over its disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information, such as that she had “alcohol issues” and had been going through the menopause.
The review led by the College of Policing aims to assess the effectiveness of Lancashire Constabulary’s response over the period that the mother was missing earlier this year, with a focus on the investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.
Announcing its launch, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Andrew Snowden said he is “sure there will be lessons to be learned for Lancashire Constabulary” as well as other forces and the broader policing sector.
Underwater search expert criticised in review of missing mother case
An underwater search expert who joined the search for missing Nicola Bulley has been criticised in a review of the police handling of the case.
The College of Policing report said Lancashire Police felt some of Peter Faulding’s behaviour and activities “caused challenges to the investigation”.
Mr Faulding, leader of underwater search experts Specialist Group International (SGI), told media that police had “low-tech” diving equipment, unlikely to be able to find a body.
Ms Bulley’s family became aware of this report and efforts were made to contact SGI to help the search and to ask police to get SGI involved.
But police investigators were advised that SGI did not have any better equipment that could not be secured by the force.
However, communication by Ms Bulley’s family friend to police expressed a “strong message that refusal to use Mr Faulding and SGI” would result in a “negative press release to the media”.
The report said Lancashire Constabulary felt it was placed in an unenviable situation, which would lead to a widespread negative perception that the force was not using every opportunity to locate Ms Bulley, the report said.
Mr Faulding has yet to comment on the findings.
Nicola Bulley police review criticises force for revealing missing mother’s health struggles
Police have been criticised for revealing Nicola Bulley’s health struggles in a review of the police handling of her disappearance.
Lancashire Police’s disclosure of personal information about the missing mother’s struggles with alcohol and menopause was “avoidable and unnecessary”, the report led by the College of Policing has found.
The force came under fire for the way it made public details of Ms Bulley’s medical situation amid a media frenzy earlier this year, with even the Prime Minister expressing concern that private information had been disclosed.
The body of Ms Bulley, 45, a mother-of-two, was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished, while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.
An inquest concluded her death was accidental, that she fell into the river on the day she disappeared and died almost immediately in the cold water.
Ms Bulley’s family says they continue to grieve her loss and do not want to comment on the report.
A review, published on Tuesday, found that in policing terms the missing persons investigation was well handled, but that the force had lost control of the public narrative at an early stage.
Senior officers failed to brief mainstream accredited reporters because trust between police and media had broken down - leading to an information vacuum and unchecked speculation.
Recap: Nicola Bulley’s family hit out at social media speculation
Nicola Bulley’s family slammed the “wildly inaccurate speculation” online over her death after an inquest found no evidence of third-party involvement.
A two-day hearing in June into the 45-year-old mortgage adviser’s accidental death found there was nothing to suggest she was assaulted or harmed after she disappeared on 27 January.
Speaking after the coroner’s verdict, the family urged the public “to look at the facts the evidence that has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the coroner and to ignore any amateur views and opinions and be mindful of the impact words bring”.
Matt Drake reports:
Nicola Bulley’s family hit out at social media speculation as death ruled accidental
An inquest into Nicola Bulley’s death found no evidence of third-party involvement
What have reviews into the handling of the case found so far?
The ICO launched an investigation into the force on 17 February after the revelations of Ms Bulley’s personal information.
Lancashire Constabulary said the ICO concluded no enforcement action was needed, though the College of Policing launched its own review which will consider the revelation.
Andrew Snowden, Lancashire police and crime commissioner, said the review will also look at the operational response to what was a high-risk missing person investigation, the force’s engagement with the press and decision-making surrounding disclosure of sensitive personal information.
A separate investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into a Lancashire officer’s contact with Ms Bulley prior to her disappearance found no misconduct but advised the force on guidance and the officer on body-worn camera protocol.
Police accompanied health workers in a multi-agency vehicle to Ms Bulley’s home on 10 January, little more than a fortnight before she was last seen, on a matter the force said was related to her “alcohol issues”.
The IOPC said it identified “two areas of learning” for the officer relating to when to activate his body-worn video and recording information on police systems.
The force should update its guidance documents for multi-agency vehicles, so officers better understand their role, the IOPC said, adding guidance could be better provided “for officers more widely when dealing with similar situations”.
Recap: Police cleared by watchdog after sharing Nicola Bulley’s personal information
Police who shared personal information about Nicola Bulley during the search for the late mother-of-two were cleared by a watchdog.
Lancashire Constabulary faced investigations by three separate bodies into its handling of the case after coming under heavy criticism.
The force’s conduct was questioned by several high-ranking officers and public officials during the three-week search for the 45-year-old, whose body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on 19 February, after being last seen alive on 27 January.
Liam James reports:
Nicola Bulley police cleared by watchdog after sharing missing woman’s personal info
Now Lancashire Constabulary faces third review over conduct into case of the missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley
When did she disappear?
Ms Bulley was last seen near the river at around 9.20am on Friday 27 January, after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at the school in the village.
She was walking her dog Willow, a springer spaniel, along the River Wyre.
Around this time she sent an email and logged into a work call which ended 30 minutes later, though she remained logged onto the call.
Her mobile phone and dog were later found by a bench by another dog-walker.
A major search for Ms Bulley saw specialist diving teams scan the river, with police heading all the way out to Morecambe Bay to investigate the possibility her body had been swept out to sea.
Her body was found 23 days after she disappeared, on 19 February, in a patch of undergrowth and branches by a river bend around one mile from the bench where her phone and dog were found.
Who was Nicola Bulley?
Nicola Bulley was a 45-year-old mortgage adviser and mother-of-two living in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.
Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley’s partner, said she was “fun”, “loving”, “the most loyal friend you could ever have” and an “exceptional mum”.
Nadia Fell, 39, a friend of the late mother, said Ms Bulley was “the most amazing mum ever” and added: “Anything that needed doing for the school – PTA stuff – she was always there for it.”
In the latter stages of the search, police controversially revealed Ms Bulley had been struggling with alcohol use and symptoms of the peri-menopause before her disappearance.
Report into police handling of Nicola Bulley case to be released
An independent report into the police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case is set to be released this morning.
The review led by the College of Policing aims to assess the effectiveness of Lancashire Constabulary’s response over the period that the mother was missing earlier this year, with a focus on the investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.
Announcing its launch, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Andrew Snowden said at the time: “The public understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated, and the decision to release personal information, which need to be answered and explained.”
He added that he is “sure there will be lessons to be learned for Lancashire Constabulary” as well as the broader policing sector.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies