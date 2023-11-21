✕ Close Nicola Bulley died from drowning, inquest told

Lancashire police have been criticised as an independent review into the force’s handling of the disappearance of Nicola Bulley has been released this morning.

Ms Bulley drowned after accidentally falling into cold water, an inquest ruled in June. The 45-year-old had vanished after dropping off her daughters, six and nine, at school and taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s, Lancashire, on 27 January.

The search for Ms Bulley and police investigation received nationwide coverage and an unprecedented amount of interest on social media. The force faced heavy criticism, including a public backlash over its disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information, such as that she had “alcohol issues” and had been going through the menopause.

The review led by the College of Policing aims to assess the effectiveness of Lancashire Constabulary’s response over the period that the mother was missing earlier this year, with a focus on the investigation and search, communication and public engagement, and the releasing of personal information.

Announcing its launch, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Andrew Snowden said he is “sure there will be lessons to be learned for Lancashire Constabulary” as well as other forces and the broader policing sector.