Delia Smith’s car targeted with beer can ahead of Ipswich and Norwich football derby

A car carrying celebrity cook Delia Smith was hit by a can of lager as she arrived at a football derby match.

The 82-year-old was being to driven to a game between Norwich City, of whom she is a fan, and rivals Ipswich Town in a BMW when the car was hit by the flying drink.

Pictures show a can of Carlsberg on the front of the vehicle carrying the cook, who is a shareholder at Norwich City, to the game at Portman Road at around midday on Saturday.

There was a heavy police presence as the vehicle, which also had Mrs Smith’s husband Michael Wynn-Jones inside, was driven in.

There was a heavy police presence as Delia Smith arrived at Portland Road (Getty Images)

The hostile reception outside the ground also appeared to be for the Norwich team bus, which was followed by the chef’s car. A blue flare was also thrown was the crowd.

Mrs Smith is well-known for her connections with Norwich having purchased the majority of the club’s shares with her husband in 1996.

Her most famous moment at the club was arguably when she called on her club’s supporters to back the team after they let slip a two goal lead against Manchester City. Using a microphone, she shouted: “Let’s be ‘avin you. Come on.”

Saturday’s match between Ipswich and Norwich finished 2-2, Ipwich now second in the Championship table, and Norwich 10th.

Suffolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.