Ipswich Town vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Portman Road
Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Norwich City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Ipswich Town 2, Norwich City 2.
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Norwich City 2.
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town).
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Dane Scarlett replaces Nathan Broadhead.
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor replaces Massimo Luongo.
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kayden Jackson replaces George Hirst.
Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
