Liveupdated1702736943

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Portman Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 11:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Ipswich Town face Norwich City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702736899

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Match ends, Ipswich Town 2, Norwich City 2.

16 December 2023 14:28
1702736880

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Norwich City 2.

16 December 2023 14:28
1702736864

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

16 December 2023 14:27
1702736819

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16 December 2023 14:26
1702736794

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Foul by Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich Town).

16 December 2023 14:26
1702736691

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Foul by Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town).

16 December 2023 14:24
1702736576

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Dane Scarlett replaces Nathan Broadhead.

16 December 2023 14:22
1702736572

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor replaces Massimo Luongo.

16 December 2023 14:22
1702736560

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kayden Jackson replaces George Hirst.

16 December 2023 14:22
1702736431

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 December 2023 14:20

