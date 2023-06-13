Heartbreak of the bereaved families who could be ‘sidelined’ from Covid Inquiry

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A daughter whose father received his shielding letter nine days after he died from Covid has raised fears that bereaved families will be left out of the inquiry.

The UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry started today - over three years after the pandemic began in 2020.

On its first day the Inquiry, which is being held at Dorland House in London, found that a lockdown was given “very little thought” before the pandemic started and there was a failure to think about the “potentially massive impact” it might have.

The Covid Inquiry’s lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, also said the probe has found there was a lack of forethought regarding some of the major areas of life affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid Bereaved Families for Justice UK, lost her “incredibly warm” and “most supportive” father at the start of the pandemic. He contracted Covid-19 the week before the UK went into a national lockdown, and died soon after on 2 April, 2020.

Stuart Goodman, a retired press photographer, was 72 when he died from Covid. It left Jo and her family heartbroken because they felt his death “didn’t need to happen”.

Ms Goodman told The Independent: “My dad was a one-off – you’d meet him once and remember him years later. He was a big character, incredibly warm and the most supportive father you could wish to have.

Stuart Goodman was a retired press photographer working on a photography book (Jo Goodman)

“It’s easy to write people off but he wasn’t sitting around waiting to die - he was about to publish a photography book.

“I’ve got a baby now who will never know his grandfather – nothing can bring him back or undo how that feels.”

Explaining what happened, Ms Goodman said her family believe Stuart may have picked Covid up when he went to a hospital appointment on 18 March and there were “no mitigations in place”.

She continued: “Sadly we knew he was very vulnerable due to his age and health conditions and he went downhill very quickly.

“I mainly felt it didn’t need to happen. We had done everything. Our family had put ourselves into lockdown and shielded. But my dad got his shielding letter nine days after he died. We did everything in our power to protect him but the State didn’t – he didn’t need to die.”

Jo Goodman says her dad was a ‘one off’ who you’d ‘meet once and always remember' (Jo Goodman)

Ms Goodman co-founded the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice UK group with Matt Fowler, who she spotted commenting on an article she had featured in for The Independent saying he had also lost his father to Covid.

She said they felt that bereaved families needed a voice and the idea for the inquiry was then born.

Ms Goodman continued: “We wanted to minimise the risk of people losing loved ones to this in the future. Preventing was our motivation.

“The initial phase of campaigning and demoralising because our grief was so fresh. People were joining the group on a daily basis and it felt like everyone was having similar experiences. It was heartbreaking because it felt like these losses could have been prevented. We felt a weight of responsibility to protect people who were yet to be bereaved.”

Ms Goodman added that Boris Johnson and his government were saying they were “too busy” to meet the group.

Bereaved people hold pictures of loved ones they lost to Covid outside Dorland House in London, where the Inquiry is happening (PA)

Speaking about the launch of the Covid Inquiry, Ms Goodman said today is a “momentous” occasion but that she’s “quite concerned that bereaved families are being somewhat sidelined”.

She was potentially going to be called as one of the witnesses for module one of the inquiry, but wasn’t in the end.

Ms Goodman said: “By listening to stories from bereaved families there’s way of understanding what was happening in rest of the country. A proportionate number of witnesses would help to reveal failings in the response.”

Lawyer Aamer Anwar similarly feels that listening to people’s personal experiences of the pandemic is vital to learn from it and handle it better in future.

He told The Independent there is “no-one in the country” who wasn’t impacted by Covid but it’s like “people’s bodies were treated like toxic waste”.

Mr Anwar’s father had dementia and he said it was very difficult that he was in a care home and didn’t understand what was happening.

Baroness Heather Hallett is chairing the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA) (PA Media)

He said: “I know the agony and pain of watching someone with dementia not understanding what is happening and not being able to visit them, and meanwhile untested people were being allowed into care homes. It was shocking. People felt powerless.”

Mr Anwar, a lead solicitor on behalf of the group Scottish Covid Bereaved, said the families he speaks to “don’t care” who it is, they want “answers and truth”.

Speaking during a break in the Inquiry he said: “Today was very important. It’s a start. We realise the complexity of it but for families who have lost loved ones this is about finding truth and creating a legacy for the future”.

A number of bereaved people Mr Anwar has worked with shared their stories of loss at the press conference today.

Carolyn Murdoch, 67, lost her father John Connelly to Covid in early 2020.

She said: “My dad went into a care home on the 27 of February 2020 where he contracted Covid-19 in April 2020 despite the government promising to throw a safety ring around them. He sadly passed away on the 23rd of April in Glasgow Royal Infirmary alone at the age of 104 as no one was allowed to be with him.

The memorial wall for the victims of Covid-19 in London (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“Myself and the rest of the family have been left heartbroken by the circumstances of his death. We were unable to support or comfort each other as we grieved him. He was a kind, loving family man and was known affectionately as our Legend. I hope the inquiry’s findings ensure that the same mistakes don’t happen again.”

Dr. Alan Wightman, 64, also shared his story as he lost his mother, Helen Wightman, to Covid at the age of 88.

He said: “The care home went into lockdown and visiting was restricted. Testing was only available to residents who were suspected to have covid. His mum became ill and a doctor was called for advice.

“His mum was tested for Covid, but the results were inconclusive – the doctor was in no doubt that his mum had covid. After 48 hours the home wanted to withdraw treatment, but they didn’t agree. Treatment was eventually withdrawn, and she passed away a few days later.”

The Covid Inquiry is expected to last for years and cost more than £100 million as it looks into the UK’s handling and response to the pandemic.