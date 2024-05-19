✕ Close South West Water: ‘Boil water’ warning lifted for most homes across Devon after parasite outbreak

An MP has branded a water company “contemptible and incompetent” as the number of people infected with a waterborne parasite in Devon continues to rise.

South West Water (SWW) has been blamed amid fears drinking contaminated tap water is what has led to more than 100 residents falling ill in the area of Brixham, which the company supplies with water.

Speaking about the firm’s response to the crisis, LBC reported Anthony Mangnall, the MP for Totnes and South Devon, said: ”The predominant failure is the fact that earlier in the week, South West Water was asked whether or not this was to do with their network and they categorically ruled it out, only for them to change their position 24 hours later, which I think is contemptible and just generally incompetent - and it's put a lot of people's health at risk.”

It comes as SWW said 14,500 households can now drink their tap water safely rather than having to boil it beforehand.

However, 2,500 properties in Hillhead, upper parts of Brixham, and Kingswear have been advised to continue to boil their water before drinking it.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday that 46 cases of parasite cryptosporidium had now been confirmed in the Brixham area of Devon, up from 22 cases on Thursday, and more than 100 people reported symptoms, including diarrhoea, stomach pains and dehydration.

Cryptosporidium is a diarrhoea and vomiting illness that can be caught by drinking contaminated water.

News of further confirmed cases comes after a health expert said residents should “expect to see further cases for at least 10 days to two weeks”.

Residents of the fishing town complained of a lack of contact with SWW and its chief executive, Susan Davy, was forced to apologise on Friday over the outbreak, saying she was “truly sorry”.