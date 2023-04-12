Snowdonia missing woman – latest: Police launch search for dog walker who vanished with pet
There is a growing concern for her welfare
Police have launched an urgent search for a woman who disappeared in Snowdonia while out walking her dog.
Ausra Plungiene, 56, has not been seen since taking her pet out on Tuesday in the north west Wales area.
She didn't return home yesterday prompting an urgent search.
This morning, the coastguard rescue helicopter was above Eryri, sweeping the area in the desperate search for the dog walker.
The woman's dog is also missing as local residents are asked to remain vigilant. Police released pictures of Ms Plungiene and say there is growing concern for her safety.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56 yrs, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia, 11th April and is now missing.
“Any sightings/information please ring NWP on 101 quoting incident no A052734.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of an urgent police search to find missing dog walker Ausra Plungiene who vanished while walking her pet in Snowdonia.
