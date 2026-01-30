Trump issues warning over Starmer’s ‘dangerous’ China strategy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump warned it would be “dangerous” for the UK to do business with China, as Sir Keir Starmer moves to strengthen economic ties with Beijing on the final day of his visit.

The Prime Minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday as he made the case for a “more sophisticated” relationship between the two countries.

Asked by reporters early on Friday about the UK’s efforts to strengthen economic ties with China, Mr Trump expressed disapproval.

“Well, it’s very dangerous for them to do that, and it’s even more dangerous, I think, for Canada to get into business with China,” he said.

He added that Canada was doing “poorly” and said “you can’t look at China as the answer”.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited China earlier in January as the two countries sought closer economic ties, reaching a preliminary agreement to cut tariffs on selected goods.

Mr Trump later threatened Canada with a 100% tariff on exports if Ottawa entered into a free trade agreement with China, but Mr Carney denied any such plans.

The US President’s comments come as Sir Keir concludes his visit to China.

He will meet businesses in Beijing on Friday as he continues his push to bolster economic ties with China on the final day of his visit to the country.

The Prime Minister will later travel to Shanghai before leaving for Tokyo to meet his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi for a working dinner.

Ahead of his trip, Sir Keir told Bloomberg he would not choose between Washington and Beijing: “I’m often invited to simply choose between countries. I don’t do that,” he said.

“We’ve got very close relations with the US, of course we want to and we will maintain that business, alongside security and defence.

“Equally, just sticking your head in the sand and ignoring China when it’s the second biggest economy in the world and there are business opportunities wouldn’t be sensible.”

His visit to China’s biggest city and global financial hub will cap a controversial trip during which the Prime Minister’s political opponents accused him of “kowtowing” to Mr Xi.

Under deals agreed on the visit, tariffs on Scotch whisky are set to be halved to 5% and UK citizens visiting China for fewer than 30 days will no longer need a visa.

Sir Keir stressed the financial benefits of an improved relationship with China, which is the world’s second-largest economy and a major part of global supply chains, in his meeting with Mr Xi.

He also addressed the UK-China Business Council, where chief executive of British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Sir Pascal Soriot announced an investment of 100 billion yuan (£10.4 billion) in China by 2030 to expand medicines manufacturing and research and development.

No 10 also left the door open to a future visit to the UK by Mr Xi, whose last state visit to Britain was in October 2015.

The Prime Minister’s trip to China is the first by a UK premier since 2018.

Sir Keir has faced calls to raise the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uighur minority with the Chinese leadership.

He said they had a “respectful discussion” on those issues and that this was “part and parcel of the reason to engage”.

Downing Street declined to be drawn on details of discussions on contentious issues, including Mr Lai, MPs sanctioned by China, the Uighur community and Beijing’s purchase of Russian oil hit by western sanctions seeking to cripple its war effort in Ukraine.

His official spokesman would not say whether Sir Keir told the Chinese president that Mr Lai should be released, but said the Government’s position calling for his immediate release has not changed.

According to his son, the 78-year-old British national has spent five years in solitary confinement in treatment which amounts to “torture” under Hong Kong’s new national security law.