Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Trump hits out at UK over North Sea oil barriers

The US president has repeatedly criticised what he calls the green energy ‘scam’.

The US president was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The US president was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (Markus Schreiber/AP) (AP)

US president Donald Trump has hit out at the UK’s green energy policies and claimed mass migration had left Europe unrecognisable.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Trump criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s policies on North Sea oil and gas.

Mr Trump, who has repeatedly denounced what he calls the green energy “scam”, said the UK Government had made it “impossible” for oil firms to exploit North Sea reserves.

He said: “The United Kingdom produces just one-third of the total energy from all sources that it did in 1999 – think of that, one-third – and they’re sitting on top of the North Sea, one of the greatest reserves anywhere in the world, but they don’t use it, and that’s one reason why their energy has reached catastrophically low levels, with equally high prices.

“High prices, very low levels. Think of that – one-third and you’re sitting on top of the North Sea.

“They like to say, ‘Well, you know, that’s depleted’. It’s not depleted. It’s got 500 years. They haven’t even found the oil, the North Sea is incredible.

“They don’t let anybody drill, environmentally, they don’t let them drill. They make it impossible for the oil companies to go. They take 92% of the revenues.

“So the oil companies say, ‘We can’t do it’.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in