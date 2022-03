Bride-to-be finds out on Facebook that her dream wedding is cancelled

A bride-to-be has described finding out her dream wedding had been cancelled – via Facebook.

Jade White, 29, booked the Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard, Lancashire, four years ago after searching the country for the perfect location.

But then Covid hit, forcing her to reschedule twice – before she was dealt a final blow last month.

The mother-of-two looked on the venue’s Facebook page and spotted a string of posts announcing the hotel had shut, and weddings were cancelled.

Ms White, from Atherton, Greater Manchester, has made persistent attempts to contact staff but – weeks later – she is still in the dark.

She and her fiance Adam Flitcroft, a 30-year-old mechanic, have no idea if they will get her £4,250 back or find another venue, Ms White said.

“Absolutely everything was prepared – outfits and rings bought, cake ordered, decorations purchased, invitations sent – just for this to happen,” said Ms White, who is a car salesperson.

“Adam and I travelled all around the country to find the perfect venue and it had been booked for four years – we even took out a loan to cover the costs. When I found out, I was absolutely devastated. I was crying too much to even tell Adam what had happened.

“Who knows if we'll ever get our money back, and I have no idea how to tell all our guests that there’s no wedding after all.”

The couple – who have two children, aged four years and nine months old – first booked their wedding in 2018, for a date in July 2020.

Adam Flitcroft and Jade White with their children Lola and Joel (Jade White / SWNS)

“As soon as we stepped foot into that hotel four years ago, we knew it was the one,” Ms White said. “I looked at my mum and we both cried because it felt so special and we had searched everywhere to find the perfect venue.”

They had juggled booking the wedding alongside a costly house move, as well as recently becoming first-time parents to their daughter, Lola.

So, to cover the wedding costs, they had to take out a £10,000 loan.

Their wedding was originally scheduled for 4 July 2020 but, due to the pandemic, it was rescheduled for 23 July 2021 – a date which was also cancelled.

The couple then decided to book well ahead to avoid another cancellation, and set the date for 29 April 2023.

Invitations were sent out while they began other preparations – selecting outfits, buying rings and ordering a cake and decorations, with Ms White describing growing increasingly excited to share a surname with her children and partner.

Jade White, 29, booked the Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard four years ago (Jade White / SWNS)

But a phone call on 13 February from her booked make-up artist confirming the address of the venue led Ms White to check Park Hall Hotel’s Facebook page, at which point she realised she was without a venue and out of pocket.

“My first reaction was just to burst into tears,” Ms White said. “I was crying too much to even tell Adam what had happened – my dad had to ring him and tell him."

Ms White recalled her panic rising as she was unable to reach anyone when she phoned the venue to check, and spotted local reports saying the same thing.

It is thought that the hotel’s doors had closed a week earlier on 7 February, after the property was sold.

In a desperate bid to get answers, Ms White emailed the hotel on 13 February. But she received an email back, apparently from a member of the management team, the following day, who said they had lost their job as a result.

A section of the email read: “I am truly heartbroken this has happened and really hope you get this sorted and get the wedding day you deserve.”

Ms White said the email left her increasingly bewildered, having never been informed of the cancellation in the first place – which the former employee said had been an emailing error.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 14 March 2022 Nine year old Remo wears the police hat belonging to dog handle Constable Paul O’Donnell as they speak to the media at Tulliallan Police College, Police Scotland’s Headquarters PA UK news in pictures 13 March 2022 A train driver checks Locomotive 4555 as it steams up and prepares to pull out of the platform at Cranmore station on the East Somerset Railway PA UK news in pictures 12 March 2022 Surfers ride the waves at Rest Bay in Porthcawl as a yellow wind warning is in force across West Wales over the weekend PA UK news in pictures 11 March 2022 Members of the Royal Navy march through Portsmouth during a Royal Navy Freedom of the City parade PA UK news in pictures 10 March 2022 A woman walks miniature poodles into the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre PA UK news in pictures 9 March 2022 A visitor looks at the piece of art called "Myth Explored, explained and exploded" dated of 1993, during a press visit of the exhibition "Natural History" dedicated to British artist Damien Hirst and his formaldehyde sculptures at the Gagosian Kings Cross gallery, in London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 8 March 2022 MPs giving a standing ovation to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky after he speaks to them by live video-link in the House of Commons, in London UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 7 March 2022 A mural of Ringo Starr, commissioned by Liverpool artist John Culshaw, is unveiled on the gable end of the Empress Pub on Admiral Street in Toxteth, Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 6 March 2022 Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 5 March 2022 People hold placards as they take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Trafalgar Square, London AP UK news in pictures 4 March 2022 Volunteers help sort through fresh donations after more than 500 boxes of essential supplies were gathered by Parenting Network at Portsmouth Guildhall PA UK news in pictures 3 March 2022 Commuters wait to get on a bus near Liverpool Street Station as all London Underground lines are suspended after thousands of workers began strike action in London EPA UK news in pictures 2 March 2022 Rend Platings and her husband Michael outside their home in Cambridge, which they have painted in the colours of the Ukraine flag in a show of support for friends in the country PA UK news in pictures 1 March 2022 Players take part in the Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, which has been played in the town since the 12th century PA UK news in pictures 28 February 2022 Donations at the Klub Orla Bialego (White Eagle Club) in Balham, south London, made by members of the public, prior to their aid convoy setting off to Ukraine in aid of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion PA UK news in pictures 27 February 2022 People protest in front of the National Gallery in London against Russia’s massive military operation in Ukraine Reuters UK news in pictures 26 February 2022 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 25 February 2022 People head to St Mary’s Cathedral to light candles after a demonstration outside the Russian Consulate General in Edinburgh, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine PA UK news in pictures 24 February 2022 People protest against the Russian invasion on Ukraine outside Downing Street in London EPA UK news in pictures 23 February 2022 Swimmers from Hampstead Ponds cross the road in their swimming costumes outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, as they await the result of a judicial review brought by Christina Efthimiou over whether the charges for bathing at the ponds in Hampstead Heath unlawfully discriminate against disabled people PA UK news in pictures 22 February 2022 Runners line up for the start of The Anshin Security Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at Taunton Racecourse Getty UK news in pictures 21 February 2022 Shoes on display at the ROKER AW22 presentation at London Fashion Week, in London EPA UK news in pictures 20 February 2022 The waters of the River Severn in edge towards homes in Ironbridge, Shropshire, as more wet and windy weather is set to sweep the UK. Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2022 Damaged caused to home of Dominic Good, in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood, Essex, after a 400-year-old oak tree in his garden was uprooted by Storm Eunice. PA UK news in pictures 17 February 2021 Activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protest against the use of feathers in clothing, ahead of London Fashion Week Reuters UK news in pictures 16 February 2022 Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool before Storm Dudley hits the north of England PA UK news in pictures 15 February 2022 Hailey Duff, left, Vicky Wright, centre and Jennifer Dodds in action for Great Britsin during their women’s curling round robin match against Japan at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Team GB sealed a 10-4 victory Reuters UK news in pictures 14 February 2022 Members of the Household Cavalry walk past Wellington Arch and a large inflatable heart, on Valentine's Day in London Reuters UK news in pictures 13 February 2022 People in costume attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2022 People in Parliament Square, London, take part in the People's Assembly nationwide protest about cost of living crisis PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2022 Romney sheep graze the grass around the dormant vines at Nyetimber's Manor Vineyard at West Chiltington in West Sussex. The herd from a local farm form part of Nyetimber's sustainability program and are utilised for vineyard maintenance, keeping the grass low, reducing the risk of frost, maintaining grass leys on the estate and saving the cost of fuel for mowing PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2022 Alice Wyllie looks at projections featuring details of some of the illustration plates during the press view for Audubon's Birds of America exhibition at the National Museum Of Scotland, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 9 February 2022 New arrival Upendi and mother Cheka in the bonobo enclosure at Twycross Zoo, Leicestershire PA UK news in pictures 8 February 2022 Workers move a crate containing Season's Greetings by street artist Banksy from a retail unit at Ty'r Orsaf, Port Talbot, prior to its journey to a temporary storage unit at an undisclosed location PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2022 Dog walkers enjoy the early morning sunrise at Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside, on the north east coast of England PA UK news in pictures 6 February 2022 A Leicester City invades the pitch as Nottingham Forest celebrate scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the City Ground, Nottingham PA UK news in pictures 5 February 2022 Stadium staff remove a flare from the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2022 "The Nuba Survival" is a five-metre-tall statue of two skeletons locked in an embrace in Checkendon, Oxfordshire. The statue was created by local artist John Buckley PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2022 Kew horticulturists attending to the ‘Rising sun’ display at the Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London PA UK news in pictures 2 February 2022 Protesters campaign against corruption in London EPA UK news in pictures 1 February 2022 Lorries queue for the Port of Dover in Kent, as the Dover TAP is enforced due to the high volume of lorries waiting to cross the Channel PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2022 Nelson Beaumont-Laurencia applies finishing touches to a sculpture of a tiger, commissioned by Manchester Business Improvement District to celebrate the Chinese New Year, is unveiled in St Ann’s Square PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2022 A house on Overhill terrace in Gateshead, lost its roof on 29 January after strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2022 A newly painted bicycle sign is seen on the middle of the road at Westminster Bridge, as the new Highway Code rules start today together with giving pedestrians priority at junctions Reuters UK news in pictures 28 January 2022 School children take part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK, outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as the British Sign Language Private Members’ Bill, introduced by Rosie Cooper MP, reaches its second reading in the House PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2022 A rare six-week-old southern white rhino calf called Zawadi, explores her paddock for the first time at Africa Alive! in Lowestoft PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn, in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 25 January 2022 A member of staff looks at Francis Bacon’s work ‘Second Version of Triptych 1944’ on display in the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition at the the Royal Academy of Arts in London PA UK news in pictures 24 January 2022 Rowers (front to back) Charlotte Irving, Kat Cordiner and Abby Johnston, on their way to shatter the world record for rowing across the Atlantic PA UK news in pictures 23 January 2022 A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK’s most important sites for the mammals PA

She was told she would need to email her invoice and a bank statement to the hotel’s management by the same employee, but has had no response or acknowledgement.

Ms White now has no idea if she is due to receive a refund or not on the £4,250 she had paid in advance for the occasion using a bank loan.

She is also set to lose £350 which they paid for a separate ceremony due to having re-scheduled too many times already.

It is claimed that the hotel has since reopened for a dance event – leaving those who had weddings cancelled frustrated.

“When I first found out, I was so upset, but I don't even want to cry anymore,” Ms White said. “I need to accept it’s cancelled and move on, but that's hard to do when it's our money on the line and we might lose it.

“It seems we didn't need to bother taking out a loan since it's now just sat somewhere in someone's pocket. I remember feeling so excited finding the perfect wedding venue – it felt so special, and that's been taken away now.

“It was meant to be third time lucky with this date. I'm starting to think we are jinxed. I feel like someone somewhere is having a joke at our expense – especially finding out your wedding is cancelled the day before Valentine's Day.

“We've already been so unlucky – now I'm just worried I'll never find the perfect venue.”

The Park Hall Hotel was previously managed by the Best Western group, who launched a probe after the hotel closed without notice.

The chain said in a statement at the time that it did not “own or operate” the property, so did not have a say in operational decisions.

Earlier this week, Best Western cut its ties with the Park Hall Hotel, with a spokesman telling local media it had been “removed from the [...] brand portfolio”.

Repeated attempts were made to contact staff at the hotel via existing email and phone numbers, but no one could be reached for comment.

SWNS