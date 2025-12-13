Meghan Markle has ‘no plans’ to see estranged father, report claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has no plans to see her estranged father and has given up hope on reconciliation, reports have claimed.

Earlier this week, Meghan reportedly reached out to father, Thomas Markle, who is currently in a Philippines hospital after having his leg amputated.

The duchess is said to have written him a letter, but has no plans to see him, The Times has reported.

The paper claimed the letter included Meghan’s feelings about Mr Markle’s participation in several media interviews, and reported that she has not had any contact from her father after she sent the letter.

It also said she did not call her father out of fear their phone call would be overheard, and that his media interviews are a key reason for why they are unlikely to ever reconcile.

open image in gallery Earlier this week, Meghan reportedly reached out to father, Thomas Markle, who is currently in a Philippines hospital after having his leg amputated ( Good Morning Britain )

The pair have been estranged since the run-up to her wedding, when Mr Markle said he would not attend due to ill health after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.

Earlier this week, the duchess’ spokesperson accused the Daily Mail of breaching "clear ethical boundaries" by reporting from his bedside in hospital.

In a statement, her spokesperson said: “Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.

“With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”

Mr Markle told the Mail on Sunday that he doesn’t want to die distanced from his daughter and wishes to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, as well as her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

open image in gallery Earlier this week, the duchess’ spokesperson accused the Daily Mail of breaching "clear ethical boundaries" by reporting from his bedside in hospital ( Getty Images )

The paper has said “nothing has been published without his specific consent, and that of his son, and that “any suggestion we have ‘puppeteered’ Mr Markle is entirely false and strongly denied.”

The couple have brought numerous cases against media organisations since 2019, as part of what Harry calls a mission for truth and accountability after decades of press intrusion into his life.

In his latest court case, Harry and six others, including singer Elton John, are suing Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years.

The trial will start in early 2026.