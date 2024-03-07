Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have urged passengers on double-decker buses to record and report drivers below who are using their mobile phones at the wheel.

Durham Constabulary has launched an unusual operation to stop drivers from driving dangerously by recruiting bus passengers as informants.

They said commuters and travellers will soon be able to upload videos to a site called Operation Snap portal which will then be used to prosecute dangerous drivers.

As part of the operation, officers will also be deployed on double-decker buses and will record offences using specialist equipment.

These videos could lead to some drivers being hit with a £200 fine and six points on their license.

Inspector Kevin Salter, from Durham Roads and Armed Policing unit said: “Be in no doubt, you can kill someone by taking your eyes of the road for just a second.

“It is so easy to get distracted, but we would like to remind drivers that the consequences are real and irreversible.

“None of us want to have to deliver another death message to another family whose loved one has died in a collision which could have been avoided.

“Our message is always clear - Please, put the phone down while driving.”

The force added that there would be QR codes on the bus to help passengers swiftly upload their videos and asked people to make sure the footage clearly shows the number plate of the vehicle concerned.