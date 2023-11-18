Drink-driver boasts about being ‘smashed’ moments before killing young woman

A “selfish” drink-driver filmed himself on his mobile phone saying he was “smashed” just moments before he crashed and killed a young woman.

Anton Hull, from Somerset, was driving a Ford Transit van home after drinking in a pub when the crash occurred near Wincanton in August last year.

Hull’s vehicle collided with a Volkswagen car being driven in the opposite direction by Sarah Baker. Tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found videos on Hull’s phone show him at the wheel saying he was “smashed”.

Hull has now been jailed for six years and banned from driving for nine years.