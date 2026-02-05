Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A licensed lorry driver is suing Specsavers for more than £200,000, alleging that a "botched" eye test not only cost him his livelihood but also plunged him into severe depression.

Francis Hodibert, 62, from Slough, Berkshire, claims he became so anxious and depressed after failing a mandatory HGV drivers' eye test at his local Specsavers branch in 2022 that he now fears he may never be able to work again.

His legal action claims that the optician's alleged negligence led directly to his professional and personal distress.

Commercial vehicle drivers are required by the DVLA to pass not only a standard distance eyesight test but also an in-depth assessment of their visual field and peripheral vision, conducted with specialised equipment.

Mr Hodibert says in documents lodged with London's High Court that following two such tests at his local Specsavers in 2022, he was informed he had failed the visual field examination.

This alleged failure led to the DVLA revoking his HGV licence, thereby stripping him of his ability to work as a trucker.

open image in gallery ( Supplied by Champion News )

He successfully regained his licence six months later, in January 2023, after passing a subsequent visual field test administered by a consultant ophthalmologist.

But Mr Hodibert says that, despite regaining his truckers' licence, serious emotional damage had already been done.

He is now suing for massive damages, claiming that his failures in the 2022 tests were caused by mistakes by Specsavers staff and caused a huge impact on his work and personal life.

But Specsavers is set to deny his claims and defend the action.

open image in gallery Specsavers says it will defend the action ( Supplied by Champion News )

Michael O'Neill, Mr Hodibert's barrister, explaining his case in court papers, says: "The defendant is engaged in the provision of professional optical services to the public and in particular of visual field testing, as required by the DVLA for the assessment of fitness to drive heavy goods vehicles.

"On 10th April 2022 and on 21st May 2022, the claimant attended at the defendant's Slough branch to undergo visual field testing for the maintenance of his HGV licence.

"Following such testing, the defendant reported superior field defects, as a consequence of which the claimant's licence was revoked by the DVLA in September 2022.

"The said results were inaccurate and, following separate tests carried out by a consultant ophthalmologist on 25 January 2023, the claimant was able to appeal the revocation of his licence and the same was reinstated following the provision of a new eyesight certificate on 31 March 2023.

"The obtaining and reporting of the said inaccurate results and the consequent revocation of the claimant's HGV licence were caused by the negligence of the defendant, its servants or agents."

He went on to accause the Specsavers staff of "carrying out their field of vision tests so as to produce false results" and "submitting an inaccurate report to the DVLA", adding: "Because of all this the claimant has suffered personal injury, loss and damage."

He said Mr Hodibert "has developed a worsening mixed depression and anxiety disorder as a result of the matters herein complained of.

"His condition is such that he is unable to work as an HGV driver or at all and his personal and domestic life has been substantially disrupted.

"It is uncertain that he will ever make a sufficient recovery to work again," his lawyer said.

The barrister added that Mr Hodibert says he has been examined by a doctor who has submitted a medical report to the court backing up his claim for "damages exceeding £200,000".

Specsavers' defence to the action was not available from the court at the time of writing.

However, when approached for a comment a spokesperson for the company said the action would be defended.