Learner drivers face major test rule change under new safety plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Learner drivers could soon face a mandatory minimum period behind the wheel before being allowed to take their practical test, under new government plans designed to improve road safety across Britain.

The proposals, which primarily affect young drivers in their late teens and early twenties, may introduce a six-month waiting period between passing the theory test and attempting the practical driving examination, according to a BBC report.

These measures are set to be unveiled on Wednesday as part of a wider road safety strategy, which will be subject to consultation.

Billed as the first of its kind in over a decade, the comprehensive strategy aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on roads by 65 per cent by 2035.

Drivers under the age of 25 represent 6 per cent of licence holders but were involved in 24 per cent of fatal and serious crashes in 2024, according to Government figures.

Other measures include the lowering of the drink-drive limit in line with the rest of Europe amid concern existing road safety measures are no longer working ( PA Archive )

Ministers believe minimum learning periods could help to reduce such collisions by up to 32 per cent, based on evidence from other countries.

Currently, someone can start learning to drive from the age of 17 with lessons on the road.

They can book a practical test as soon as they have passed a theory exam, although there is still a lengthy backlog following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Transport is expected to consult on a three or six-month minimum waiting period as part of the plans, the BBC said.

Transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: “A driving licence opens doors to employment, education and independence for young people, but we also know that inexperience puts drivers, their passengers, and other road users at greater risk.

“Young drivers aged 17 to 24 make up just 6 per cent of licence holders, yet they are involved in nearly a quarter of fatal and serious collisions – that is a stark and unacceptable disparity.

“We want every young person to start their driving journey with the best possible foundation.

“This consultation is all about supporting young drivers to develop the confidence they need to stay safe and giving them more time to build their skills and gain experience in different driving conditions.”

Other proposals set to be unveiled as part of the road safety strategy include lowering the drink-driving limit in England and Wales, which will likely include an even lower limit for new drivers.

Asked whether people should just not drink at all if they want to drive, local transport minister Lillian Greenwood said: "That's probably the best advice. If you're going to drive, don't have a drink.

“If you want to have a drink, leave your car at home. We want to send that very clear message you heard just there from from some people who suffered the loss of a loved one.

“And I've sat down with numerous families over the last 18 months, and they've been asking us to take action. Last year, 260 people were killed as a result of drink driving. That's unacceptable."