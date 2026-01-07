Drivers warned not to drink at all as limit set to be slashed in England and Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pubgoers who want to drive shouldn’t drink any alcohol at all, the government has said, after announcing plans to tighten the drink-drive limit in England and Wales as part of a new road safety strategy.

The strategy – which is the first of its kind in more than a decade – aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads by 65 per cent by 2035, and by 70 per cent for children under 16.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is currently 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which is the highest in Europe alongside Malta.

Under the strategy, this may be reduced to 22 micrograms in England and Wales, bringing those nations into line with Scotland, which cut its drink-drive limit in 2014.

The strategy also proposes to require some convicted drink-drivers to have alcolocks fitted to their vehicles, and new powers to suspend driving licences for people suspected of drink or drug-driving offences.

While the blood alcohol limit has not been cut to zero, transport minister Lilian Greenwood urged pub-goers to leave their cars at home or have an alcohol-free beverage.

Asked whether people should just not drink at all if they want to drive, Ms Greenwood told Sky News: “That’s probably the best advice. If you’re going to drive, don’t have a drink. If you want to have a drink, leave your car at home.”

open image in gallery The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is the highest in Europe ( PA )

She added: “I’ve sat down with numerous families over the last 18 months, and they’re asking us to take action. Last year, 260 people were killed as a result of drink driving. That’s unacceptable.”

But she insisted that plans to tighten the drink-drive limit do not aim to stop people having a “great night out”.

“We don’t want to stop people from going to the pub and having a great night out. What we’re just saying is don’t take your car,” Ms Greenwood told Times Radio.

“So that might mean that you know, some places you’ll be able to take a bus or a taxi.

“In other places, you’re going out with a group of mates, one of you agrees to be the designated driver.

“I know from working with the pub trade, how many great low alcohol drinks there are out there now, most of our favourite brands produced in a low alcohol version, so people have lots of opportunities to do something, to choose a different drink when you want to go out and you know, and enjoy yourself in the pub.”

She also said there was evidence from Scotland cutting its drink drive limit that it did not have a “significant impact” on the pub trade.

Other planned measures to be consulted on include introducing mandatory sight tests once drivers reach 70, a minimum learning period for new drivers, and a crackdown on uninsured drivers and illegal number plates.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said 22 European countries have made “more progress than the UK” in reducing road crash deaths.

The number of people killed on Britain’s roads has generally declined since the 1970s, but the decrease has slowed since 2010.

There were 7,763 road deaths in 1972, 1,850 in 2010 and 1,602 in 2024.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy that devastates families and communities.

“For too long, progress on road safety has stalled. This strategy marks a turning point. We are taking decisive action to make our roads safer for everyone, from new drivers taking their first lessons to older motorists wanting to maintain their independence.

“The measures we are announcing today will save thousands of lives over the coming decade.”

open image in gallery Officials also plan to introduce sight tests for drivers aged 70 and above ( Getty/iStock )

The DfT said some drink-drive offenders may be required to have alcolocks installed in their vehicles as a condition of being allowed to drive again – devices which prevent a vehicle from being started or driven unless the motorist passes a breath test.

They are already used in several countries – such as Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands and the US – in return for shorter driving bans.

Officials hope introducing sight tests for drivers aged 70 and above will help protect all road users.

Drivers are currently not subjected to mandatory tests once they obtain their licence, no matter how old they become, although they are required to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if they are no longer fit to drive.

AA president Edmund King described the strategy as a “radical reframing of road safety”, while RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said it “can’t come soon enough” as he particularly welcomed the long-awaited reintroduction of casualty reduction targets and the possible use of alcolocks.

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at charity IAM RoadSmart, said the measures are “robust policies to make our roads safer” following a “lost decade” in reducing deaths and serious injuries from crashes.

Karen Tyrell, chief executive of charity Drinkaware, said the proportion of drink-driving collisions which cause fatalities has nearly doubled since 2015, so it is “vital that this change is coupled with strong enforcement”.