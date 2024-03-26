Easter bank holiday weekend washout to hit European holiday hotspots

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bank holiday weekend washout over Easter is expected to hit several holiday hotspots popular with Brits.

Those hoping to escape to Europe for some sunshine might be left disappointed as rain is expected to sweep across Europe.

Spain and Portugal - both popular weekend getaways - are set to be battered by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Madrid will be cooler than London this weekend with the mercury dropping to lows of 5C and highs of 11C on Saturday, with London seeing lows of 8C and highs of 14C.

Rain has already swept across the south of Spain with religious processions impacted by downpours.

France will also face dreary conditions with downpours predicted, with temperatures in Nice dropping to 15C.

Good Friday weather map for the UK and mainland Europe (Met Office)

Saturday weather map for the UK and mainland Europe (Met Office)

Those jetting off to the eastern Mediterranean will enjoy warmer weather. Italy and Greece are expected to be warm and sunny, with Rome and Palermo reaching 24C over the weekend, Athens will hit 22C and Budapest 23C.

But Brits enjoying ‘staycations’ back in the UK won’t be so lucky, and might be forced to stay inside with blustery conditions leading to flooding risks in some areas.

Many parts of the country are already facing rainy weather ahead of the weekend, with downpours hitting the south of the country from Tuesday.

The wet weather trend will continue into Wednesday with heavy showers predicted across Wales and south-west England later into the afternoon.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas.

“However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with the showers tending to be less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas in particular.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine.”

Good Friday is expected to be dampened by blustery showers, with the south and west facing more frequent downpours, the forecaster warned.

The wet weather will continue into Saturday however the north and east of the country may enjoy brighter spells.