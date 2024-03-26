Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Easter egg brands have been advertising their 2024 releases for weeks, it’s very easy to keep putting off buying anything until a few days before the main event. But there’s no time to delay because Easter is on 31 March, which means you need to act fast if you want to order your chocolatey treats online.

As Easter eggs can be bulky and heavy, especially if you’re feeling decadent, it’s much easier to order them online. You’ll also have a much wider selection as supermarkets tend to stock brands from Cadbury and Nestle and not smaller, independent chocolate makers that might have more unique designs and flavours.

Whether you prefer your chocolate milk, white or dark, we’ve rounded up the best Easter eggs available for next-day delivery. They’re all sure to delight your tastebuds or those of the lucky recipient you gift them to, but there are options for all budgets with prices starting at £3.99. We’ve also included some dairy-free treats to make sure everyone can be included in the bank holiday weekend sugar high. Let’s get cracking...

Read more: Best hot cross buns, tried and tested

Martins Chocolatier thick Easter Egg with popping candy, 300g: £17.75, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Extra thick, with crunchy chocolate pearls, honeycomb and popping candy, this comes with a mallet to smash it open. Once smashed, each chunk will be satisfyingly wide so you can pop a piece in and wait for it to dissolve on the tongue. It also comes with nine chocolate truffles packaged in a gift box, so you can enjoy an after-dinner treat spread out across a few evenings.

Buy now

Cox&Co dark chocolate with bee pollen and honey, 170g: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

This is an elegant choice for dark chocolate lovers. Made from single-origin Colombian chocolate, this egg is designed to be savoured. Pop it into the fridge after cracking open for a nibble or two a day. There’s no added sugar, instead, bee pollen and a natural honey flavour add a little sweetness.

Buy now

Cocoba vegan honeycomb egg, 250g: £9.60, Johnlewis.com

(Johnlewis.com)

Vegan and dairy-free eggs are often a little dull, but Cocoba has come up with a treat for those who like their eggs without milk or animal products. Crafted from vegan milk chocolate, each egg is hand-decorated with honeycomb pieces to create a crispy texture that will delight the senses. Order before 6pm on 27 March for guaranteed delivery before Good Friday.

Buy now

Lindt Lindor medium milk chocolate egg, 215g: £8, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Lindt has a reputation for making creamy chocolate that melts in the mouth. This Easter egg comes with an assortment of the brand’s signature red Lindor truffles that feature a thin shell of smooth, Swiss milk chocolate around a luxuriously creamy centre. With a total of 215g of chocolate, this will more than hit the sweet spot, and you might find there will be a bit left over to share.

Buy now

(Johnlewis.com)

Why eat the egg when you can have the hen? All 200g of her, to be precise. Made from smooth and creamy organic milk chocolate with white and dark chocolate feathery flecks, what puts this egg even higher up the pecking order right now is that it’s reduced by 20 per cent at John Lewis. Don’t forget to check out before 6pm on 27 March to make sure it’s delivered on time.

Buy now

Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter 2024 gift box, 400g: £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

A must for anyone who likes the childhood classic taste of Dairy Milk but wishes their Easter eggs were more substantial, this one is reassuringly chunky. In response to the likes of Hotel Chocolat and other luxury chocolatiers that offer shells at least an inch thick, Cadbury’s has updated its standard Easter format to bring us this egg that has more to bite into. You could be eating this well into the end of April as 400g is a lot of chocolate.

Buy now

Divine vegan dark chocolate egg with raspberries: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Fairtrade and free from dairy, this has crisp, dried real raspberries packed into the shell to cut through the vegan dark chocolate. Made from 100 per cent fairtrade cocoa, it’s wrapped in recycled foil and packaged in a cardboard box to make it kind to the planet as well as delightful on the palate.

Buy now

Danny’s easter chocolate plaque, 100g: £3.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Letterbox friendly, this is a chocolate bar with a raised egg on one side, so, it’s thicker than an average easter eggshell and you might find it offers more of a cocoa buzz than most varieties of milk chocolate, too. Made from ethically and sustainably sourced single-origin 41 per cent cacao content, it’s handmade in Staffordshire by Danny and his family. Prime members can get free next-day delivery.

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat extra-thick exuberantly fruity easter egg, 390g: £29.45, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Hotel Chocolat’s satisfyingly snappable chocolate eggs comprise decadently chunky shells, filled to the brim with chocolates. This fruity egg combines both milk and white chocolate in a pink shell that is said to taste like strawberries. Inside the shell, you’ll find an array of our fruity chocolates, including seasonal tiddly eggs and bunnies. Think tangy raspberry, tart Rhubarb, delicate strawberries and cream, an orange chocolate pot and more. You’ll need to order by 6pm on 28 March for delivery by Easter.

Buy now

