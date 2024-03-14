Best Easter gifts for kids that are an egg-cellent alternative to chocolate

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An early Easter looms in 2024, and with it all the joy of school holidays, enough chocolate to sink a battleship and (hopefully) some good weather. We’re eggcited for the long weekend, and we reckon the kids in your life are, too.

Kids get a lot of chocolate at Easter, though. Estimates suggest between 80 and 90 million chocolate eggs are eaten annually in Britain. While that might fill your children’s hearts with joy, it may leave a bad taste in your mouth. If you want to lower your kids’ sugar intake this Easter, why not opt for a chocolate-free gift?

From toys and games to clothes and craft projects, we’re been on the hunt for a wide range of gifts that will help keep kids entertained during the school holidays and beyond.

As warmer weather is right around the corner, we’ve even included gifts to tempt your children to play outdoors in the fresh air. Whether you plump for a large or small present, our line-up of the best Easter gifts for kids has you covered.

How we tested the best Easter gifts for kids

A few of the Easter gifts we tested (Zoe Phillimore)

Unsurprisingly, we had a queue of mini-reviewers willing to step up and test these Easter gifts. We recruited discerning testers of all ages – and their parents – to size up toys, games and crafts that were worthy of this list. All budgets were considered, and we kept a firm eye on value for money. We also wanted durable items that would bring enjoyment long after the Easter eggs had been consumed. Here are the ones we thought were cracking.

The best Easter gifts for kids 2024 are: