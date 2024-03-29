Easter weekend weather set to brighten up before rain threatens to return

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is predicted to enjoy a brief respite over the Easter weekend from the persistent downpours, with some sunshine and higher temperatures.

After a week when flooding disrupted train services and high winds forced bridges to be closed, Saturday and Sunday will be more spring-like, say forecasters.

But rainy spells are likely to return on Easter Monday and on Tuesday.

Spring daffodils are almost over but the rain has been persistent (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Storm Nelson on Thursday brought winds of up to 74mph, leaving planes unable to land, and train and ferry services cancelled.

Snow fell in parts of southwest England and Wales on Wednesday night, and temperatures dropped to lows of -1.2C in west Devon.

Official yellow warnings for rain and wind were still in place for London and the southeast, the southwest and east of England on Friday – although parts of the south enjoyed long, sunny spells.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Met Office said that on Saturday showers would be more scattered and most frequent in the west, but some areas in the east would remain dry.

Winds will be much lighter, and temperatures could reach 15C in the southeast of England and 13C in northern England and eastern Scotland.

The showery theme will continue on Sunday, forecasters said, mostly in the southwest. But there could be highs of 16C in central and southern England and 15C in the northwest.

Deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The weather is expected to gradually improve following the widely unsettled spell of the past few days, with a fairly typical mix of spring-like weather across the UK.

(Getty Images)

“There will be some sunshine, and it will feel increasingly warm for most as the winds become lighter.

“However, the west and especially south west is likely to see passing showers too, which could be quite heavy and frequent at times.”

The clocks go forward by an hour on Sunday morning for British Summer Time, bringing lighter evenings.

Monday is likely to be mostly fine, driest in the north of the UK, but it could rain in the south and southeast of England, the Met Office said. There is a small chance this could end up being much more widespread across England and Wales.