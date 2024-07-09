Chimpanzee in Edinburgh Zoo dies after fight breaks out in ape enclosure

Support truly

A 31-year-old chimpanzee at the Edinburgh Zoo has died after a fight with its troop.

Rene, a male ape, was severely injured in the fight, the zoo authority said.

“Our expert keepers did everything they could to separate the fight and keep the rest of the troop safe, but sadly Rene’s injuries were severe,” it said.

“Rene was a huge personality and will be missed by those who cared for him.”

Another chimpanzee named Qafzeh was also injured.

“After a surgical operation it is doing well and is gradually being reintroduced to the group,” the zoo authority said.

It said the fight was caused by aggressive behaviour that “occurs in the wild, especially around breeding time when females are in season and when males are challenging for dominance of the group”.

Edinburgh Zoo, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, is home to 15 chimpanzees that live in one enclosure called the Budongo Trail, reported the BBC.

People on social media left messages of condolence for Rene, expressing grief over its demise.

“So sorry to hear this,” Georgia Jane said underneath the zoo’s Facebook post. “Hats off to the keepers. I wouldn’t like to get in between a chimp fight! This must’ve been very hard for you all; sending my love and wishing for a speedy and uncomplicated recovery to Qafzeh as well.”

“Poor Rene,” another user called Andrea Sutherland wrote. “Thoughts go out to you all. The keepers will be heartbroken.”

“So sorry for your loss,” read another message of condolence.

“My thoughts are with the wonderful zoo keepers and vet.”