Scotland’s only two pandas bid sad farewell to zoo after 12 year stay

Scotland’s only two pandas will bid a sad farewell to their zoo when they return to China after a 12-year stay.

Visitors have watched male Tian Tian and female Yang Guang grow since their arrival at Edinburgh Zoo in 2011.

The pair arrived after an agreement between the two countries, but the giant pandas failed to produce a cub during their time in the Scottish capital.

“Everyone is pleased that they’re fit and healthy and that they’re going back to China in a really good condition. But at the same time, sad that after 12 years we shan’t be seeing them in Edinburgh anymore,” said Professor Simon Girling, Head of veterinary services at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.