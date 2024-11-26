Egypt tourist boat latest: Three bodies recovered after yacht sank with Britons on board and 13 still missing
Two Britons are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Three bodies have been recovered from the tourist yacht which was hit by a “huge wave” and sank off the Red Sea coast of Egypt on Monday, the region’s governor has announced.
Two Britons were among the 16 people initially reported missing after a massive rescue operation saved 28 people from the imperilled vessel, according to the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi. It is unconfirmed whether the Brits were among the bodies recovered on Tuesday.
The rescue is being co-ordinated by the Egyptian military and the Red Sea Governate, with armed forces aircraft deployed to the scene.
The boat sank off the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam with 31 tourists of various nationalities and 13 crew members on board.
Mr Hanafi said the yacht capsized in about five to seven minutes with some passengers trapped inside their cabins, according to survivors.
Some tourists were airlifted to receive medical treatment. It has not been confirmed what caused the four-deck motor yacht to sink.
But the Egyptian Meteorological Authority on Saturday warned about rough weather, advising against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday on the Red Sea.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Survivors accommodated in hotel
Survivors of the sunken boat were being accommodated in a hotel in Marsa Alam on Monday, Reuters reported.
Authorites are working with embassies and consulates as they provide assistance and documentation to the survivors.
Breaking: Three bodies recovered from capsized boat
Three bodies have been recovered from the capsized tourist boat off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, the governor of the region has announced.
Thirteen people remain missing, Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi told Reuters on Tuesday.
We will bring you more detail as it comes.
Ireland providing consular assistance to Irish nationals
Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs has released a statement after a vessel - which was holding Irish nationals - capsized in the Red Sea.
The department said it was “aware of this incident and is providing consular assistance”.
No further detail was provided.
What caused the yacht to sink?
It was not immediately clear what caused the four-deck motor yacht to sink after it departed from the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam on Monday.
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority on Saturday warned about rough weather and large waves, advising against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday on the Red Sea.
A surviving crew member also said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.
Other survivors said a “high sea wave” hit the vessel and caused it to capsize in “about five or seven minutes”, according to the governor of the Red Sea region Amr Hanafi.
What we still don't know about the yacht sinking
At least 16 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea amidst warnings of rough weather, according to Egyptian officials. The vessel, named Sea Story, was carrying 44 people, including 31 foreign nationals and 13 Egyptians, some of whom were crew members.
Over 24 hours since the distress call, authorities have yet to disclose the identities of the 16 missing individuals. Apart from confirming the presence of two Britons and four Egyptians among them, no additional details regarding the names, ages, or nationalities of the victims have been released. So far, there has also been no confirmation of fatalities.
The international passengers hailed from countries including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain, and Ireland.
Rescuers are continuing their search for the missing, which includes four Egyptians and 12 foreigners.
The survivors mostly escaped with only bruises and abrasions, have been moved to a hotel in Marsa Alam and are reported to be in good condition, according to Amr Hanafy, governor of the Red Sea region.
Preliminary reports suggest the yacht capsized after being struck by a large wave. Statements from crew members and passengers indicate that the incident unfolded within minutes, with some passengers still inside the cabins when the wave hit. Officials have confirmed that the boat had no technical issues, was fully compliant with safety regulations, and had passed a naval safety inspection in March.
Yacht was carrying 31 foreigners
Amr Hanafi, governor of the Red Sea region, said the yacht was carrying 44 people. It has capacity for 48 people, according to its website.
This included 31 foreign nationals from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments