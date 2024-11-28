Egypt tourist boat latest: Diver reveals survivors pulled from cabins 40 feet underwater on sunken yacht
Two Britons are still unaccounted for after a yacht sunk in Egypt’s Red Sea
A diver has revealed that survivors were “trapped inside the boat cabins” of the sunken Egyptian vessel in the Red Sea.
The Sea Story boat capsized with 44 people onboard early on Monday morning. While 28 people were rescued on Monday and five on Tuesday, the authorities have recovered four bodies.
Seven people remain missing with the search efforts still underway, the Egyptian military spokesman said. Two Britons who were on the boat are yet to be accounted for, and it is not clear whether they are among the dead - who have not been identified - or remain missing.
According to diver Khattab al-Faramawy, the yacht is largely submerged with just half a metre poking above water.
“We dived 12m (40ft) under water - the survivors were trapped inside the boat cabins,” he told the BBC on Wednesday. It was a “complicated mission” as they had to “find our way into the darkness”.
One of the people Mr al-Faramaway rescued was his nephew, who got locked in one of the cabins while he was trying to save the passengers on board.
Reason for capsize was ‘probably not a wave’, says oceanographer
An oceanographer has cast doubt on the claim that a huge wage caused the Sea Story ship to sink, saying the wind conditions weren’t strong enough.
“We are getting the same story coming out, mainly from the governor of the region, saying a ‘huge wave’ hit the ship,” Simon Boxall told Sky News on Wednesday morning.
“There’s no evidence of that. The Egyptian Met Office did issue a storm warning, but that was for the Red Sea and the Mediterranean generally.”
The wind conditions for the region around Marsa Alarm “weren’t that strong” and “wouldn’t create these alleged three- to four-metre waves”, he added.
“I still feel that this is probably not a wave that caused the capsize. We need to see an investigation coming out of this. It’s still early days, but the information coming out from the Egyptian authorities is still very sparse.
“We don’t know where the vessel is, we don’t know, is it sunk? What depth of water is it in? The information is being filtered by the Egyptian authorities, there’s been no direct statements from people from the boat itself, it’s all been through the authorities.”
What is the timescale of the Red Sea boat disaster?
On Saturday, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority forecast high seas on the Red Sea, with 40mph winds and 12-foot waves, and advised against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, Sea Story left Port Ghalib, just north of the resort of Marsa Alam, on a routine five-day voyage. On board: 13 crew and 31 divers.
Early on Monday morning the vessel capsized after being struck by a large wave, according to the accounts of survivors. The crew managed to send out a distress call at around 5:30am, and 28 of the people on board were rescued that day.
Search efforts continued into the evening on Monday, before they resumed on Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, Egyptian authorities recovered four bodies and rescued five people, bringing the total up to 33.
Going into the third day of the search on Wednesday, seven people remained missing.
Watch: Red Sea yacht survivor speaks for first time after rescue
A survivor of the Egypt tourist yacht that sank in the Red Sea off Egypt on Monday (26 November) thanked his rescuers in an emotional exchange on Tuesday.
The Belgian tourist told officials “It’s very nice to be back” as five people were rescued alive, bringing the total number of survivors to 33.
“I really appreciate [the rescue efforts of the Egyptian military],” he added, before thanking them for his welcome onboard and the warm shower he was given after he had been “shaking with cold”.
Egypt tourist yacht survivor’s first words as five more rescued after boat sinks
Poland and Germany say their nationals missing
The Polish foreign ministry said on Tuesday that two Polish nationals, a man and a woman, are still missing in the Egypt boat tragedy.
Addressing reporters, spokesperson Paweł Wroński said the families of those missing have been notified.
Meanwhile, the German foreign ministry said on Tuesday that three Germans remain missing while three others have been rescued.
Update from the Egyptian Military
In a post on Facebook, the Egyptian military spokesman said: “Following the assignment of the General Command of the Armed Forces of the Navy to intensify efforts in search and rescue operations for survivors and missing people in the accident of the tourist boat sinking (SE-story), the Navy continued its efforts in search work in the area of the accident south of the city of Morsa Alam in the Red Sea province.
“Efforts resulted in finding 9 people of different nationalities, among them, 5 are alive and 4 are dead.
“Medical ambulances were provided to the survivors in cooperation with the executive authorities of the Red Sea Governorate, and the Navy continues its efforts to find the remains of the missing persons.”
Capsized vessel had enough escape rafts for 50 people
The capsized Sea Story vessel had enough “safety rafts” for everyone on board the boat, its specifications show.
On the Dive Pro Liveaboard website, the company which owns and operates the boat, Sea Story is listed with “two safety rafts for 25 persons each”. There were 44 people on board the boat.
But according to Red Sea regional governor Amr Hanafi, some people were stuck in their cabins when a huge wave struck the boat and it began to capsize.
The website says that each cabin had life jackets inside.
The four-deck boat has 18 twin cabins, a lounge, and a bar. It is 44 meters long and 9 meters wide, the specifications add.
Is the Red Sea a dangerous part of the world for shipping?
Not especially – except for Houthi activity – but there can be some intense thunderstorms.
The worst maritime disaster in the Red Sea occurred in 2006, when a ferry from Duba in Saudi Arabia to Safaga in Egypt sank after a fire on board and subsequent efforts to extinguish it. Around 1,000 passengers lost their lives, with bad weather thought to have contributed to the appallingly high death toll.
The Foreign Office warns: “Overcrowding and poor safety standards have caused accidents on Red Sea ferries and Nile cruises.”
In June 2023 three British tourists died in a fire aboard another dive boat, Hurricane, close to the spot Sea Story sank.
