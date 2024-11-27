Egypt tourist boat latest: More survivors rescued as search intensifies for remaining passengers
Two Britons are still unaccounted for after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea
Four bodies have been recovered from the tourist yacht which was hit by a “huge wave” and sank off the Red Sea coast of Egypt on Monday.
But five more people were found alive today - two Belgian tourists, an Egyptian a Swiss national and a Finnish national - and rescue teams were still searching for seven missing people, the area’s governor said in a statement. This brings the total number of survivors to 33.
Two Britons were among the 16 people initially reported missing, according to Red Sea governor Amr Hanafi. It is unconfirmed whether the Brits were among the bodies recovered on Tuesday.
The rescue is being coordinated by the Egyptian military and the Red Sea Governate, with armed forces aircraft deployed to the scene.
The boat sank off the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam with 31 tourists of various nationalities and 13 crew members on board.
It has not been confirmed what caused the four-deck motor yacht to capsize, but the Egyptian Meteorological Authority had warned about rough weather, advising against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday on the Red Sea.
Sea Story yacht reported no technical issues
Egyptian officials have said that the yacht that sank into the Red Sea passed its last safety inspection in March with no technical issues reported.
The vessel owned by an Egyptian national had a one-year validity certificate in March 2024 when it was inspected by maritime safety, the Red Sea governorate said.
It was 34 metres long and built in 2022 to hold 36 passengers.
It was not immediately clear what caused the four-deck, wooden-hulled motorized yacht to sink.
However, the Egyptian Red Sea Ports Authority reported that there were wave heights of 10-13 feet and wind speeds of 34 knots in the area on Sunday. It cited rescued crew members and tourists.
UK giving support to ‘a number of British nationals’
Two Britons are among those missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea off Egypt.
Consular support is being provided to “a number of British nationals and their families” after the vessel capsized south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, the UK Foreign Office said.
The Sea Story was carrying 44 people, including 31 foreign nationals from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland.
Five people were found alive on Tuesday, adding to a total of 33 people rescued from the boat, but British nationals were not part of the cohort that was found.
The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi, said the five survivors were two Belgians, an Egyptian, a Swiss citizen, and a Finnish national. He also said the four bodies are yet to be identified.
Ireland’s government has confirmed that the Irish citizen who was onboard is “OK”.
Foreign Affairs minister Micheal Martin provided the update to reporters in Dublin on Tuesday morning.
“My understanding is that Irish citizen is OK and receiving consular assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs,” he said.
Chinese and Polish nationals declared safe
The Chinese embassy in Egypt said Monday two of its nationals were “in good health” after being “rescued in the cruise ship sinking accident in the Red Sea”, Chinese state media reported.
Pawel Wronski, the Polish foreign ministry spokesman, said authorities “have information that two of the tourists may have had Polish citizenship”.
“That’s all we know about them. That’s all we can say for now,” he said. The Finnish foreign ministry confirmed one of its nationals is missing.
Search continues for seven missing people
A search for seven people missing on the tourist yacht continues for the third day after it capsized in less than seven minutes on Monday into the Red Sea.
The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, said rescuers were still searching for the missing people after a total of 33 people were rescued.
The Sea Story was carrying 44 people, including 31 foreign nationals from the UK, the US, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland, when it was struck by a large wave.
The governor said he visited the site where the vessel sank and said those rescued were airlifted to receive medical treatment.
Those who survived suffered only bruises and abrasions and were taken to a hotel in Marsa Alam in good condition.
What caused the yacht to sink?
It was not immediately clear what caused the four-deck motor yacht to sink after it departed from the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam on Monday.
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority on Saturday warned about rough weather and large waves, advising against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday on the Red Sea.
A surviving crew member also said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.
Other survivors said a “high sea wave” hit the vessel and caused it to capsize in “about five or seven minutes”, according to the governor of the Red Sea region Amr Hanafi.
Capsized vessel had enough escape rafts for 50 people
The capsized Sea Story vessel had enough “safety rafts” for everyone on board the boat, its specifications show.
On the Dive Pro Liveaboard website, the company which owns and operates the boat, Sea Story is listed with “two safety rafts for 25 persons each”. There were 44 people on board the boat.
But according to Red Sea regional governor Amr Hanafi, some people were stuck in their cabins when a huge wave struck the boat and it began to capsize.
The website says that each cabin had life jackets inside.
The four-deck boat has 18 twin cabins, a lounge, and a bar. It is 44 meters long and 9 meters wide, the specifications add.
What is the best advice for someone considering a dive holiday in Egypt?
Egypt has a much higher risk level than the UK, so the whole journey should be considered. The Foreign Office says: “[Road accidents are common because of poor road conditions, dangerous driving and poor traffic law enforcement.
“Serious bus crashes in recent years have caused many deaths, including tourists.
“There have also been fatal train collisions and derailments.”
The best protection is afforded by booking a proper package (flights, accommodation and activities) through a UK operator, who do all they can to ensure it is a safe experience. But ultimately safety standards are not up to British standards.
