A 12-year-old boy who died after his electric scooter collided with a bus has been named as Mustafa Madeem.

The boy was killed in Birmingham’s Bordesley Green while making his way to school on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to help him, but Mustafa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madeem’s uncle, Wakas Rashid, said that his nephew was travelling on his scooter to Saltley High School.

“The family are devastated as you can imagine. This is a desperately sad time for us all”, Mr Rashid said.

“They have been in the mosque all evening where friends and family have been coming to pay their respects,” he told MailOnline.

Detective Sergeant Dean Caswell, of West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mustafa's family and they are being supported by our specialist officers at this awful time.

"We are continuing to speak to witnesses as part of our ongoing investigations and would ask anyone who was on the bus, saw the incident, or has dashcam footage, to get in touch with us."

Police confirmed Mustafa’s death on Tuesday. West Midlands Ambulance sent two ambulances and two paramedic officers to the scene, called to the incident at 7.57am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered the rider of the scooter, a teenage boy. He had sustained life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene. Nobody from the bus required treatment.”

YouTuber Emily Hartridge was killed in a scooter accident three years ago (Instagram)

In 2019, Channel 4’s Emily Hartridge was killed in what was understood to be Britain’s first fatal electric scooter accident.

Hartridge died after colliding with a lorry while riding an e-scooter near her Battersea home.

According to the Department for Transport (DfT), the number of people killed in electric scooter crashes has tripled in the past year.

In the year ending June 2022, 12 people died in incidents involving electric scooters, a three-fold increase from the same period in 2021 in which four people died.

The number of people seriously injured by electric scooters – either as a bystander or as a user – has almost doubled. 2021 recorded 228 injuries, and 2022 a total of 429.