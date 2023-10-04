Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of people have attended a candlelight vigil for 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death in Croydon last week while on her way to school.

Elianne’s mother, Dorcas Andam, paid an emotional tribute to her “amazing, beautiful” daughter, who she said “loved living life to the fullest” and “should be planning her prom”.

Rapper Stormzy, real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr, stood silently beside her family as they led mourners in prayer, with the thousands-strong crowd of family, friends and local residents – many dressed in white – also lending their voices to a choir as it sang “Amazing Grace”.

Thousands are reported to have attended the vigil in Croydon (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The vigil took place outside the Whitgift shopping centre, at the same spot where Elianne was stabbed last Wednesday morning in front of horrified friends and passersby.

It is claimed her attacker, wearing a mask and gloves, had removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly. As he fled the scene, others attempted to administer first aid but Elianne could not be saved.

The alleged attacker, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in New Addington at 9.45am the same day.

Ms Andam told the crowds her “smart, charismatic” daughter was “just a normal teenager” who had “brought joy to so many, including her friendship group.”

“She was an amazing, beautiful, girl. She loved and touched lives around her,” she added.

The mother of Elianne Andam arrived with other family members and friends (Getty Images)

Stormzy joined the vigil for Elianne (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

“I can’t believe we won’t be seeing her anymore. I can’t believe she won’t be there to complain about her teenage activities.

“We should be planning her prom after year 11. She wanted to be a lawyer, and had so much to live for ... It was a sad day for the whole family, now we are planning her funeral.”

“Her beautiful soul will forever be etched in our hearts. Forever in our hearts, forever our girl, forever Elianne. Rest in power, my lovely daughter,” Ms Andam concluded, as heartfelt applause rang out in support.

Those gathered participated in a two-minute silence and were seen holding candles and phone torches aloft in respect, listening to prayers, tributes and speeches about knife crime, shouting “yes” in response to one speaker’s assertion that “enough is enough”, the BBC reported.

Sharing footage of the “very moving” vigil and “beautiful” singing, Claire Bonham, a Lib Dem councillor in Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood, described “people from across Croydon’s community coming together to grieve and to call for an end to such terrible tragedies occurring”.

One Croydon resident wrote on Twitter/X that the vigil represented “such a moving moment of community, of grief, and of love for a girl whose life was cut so heartbreakingly short”.

Another person wrote: “The outpouring of support and the gathering of hundreds at the vigil to remember 15-year-old Elianne Andam is a testament to the love and care within the community. In this time of sorrow, may her memory shine brightly in the hearts of those who knew her.”

Additional reporting by PA