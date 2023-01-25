Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Family and friends of a 26-year-old who was shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve have gathered to pay their respects at her funeral.

Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

On Wednesday, her funeral was held at St Nicholas Church in Wallasey.

Mourners dressed in black arrived at the church in the rain for the service at 12.30pm.

The funeral cortege was led by a hearse with a floral tribute saying “Elle”.

Elle Edwards' father, Tim Edwards, walks to join the bearer party to carry her coffin (PA)

Ms Edwards’ coffin was brought in a carriage pulled by four white horses. It was carried into the church, with a floral display on top of it, by pallbearers including her father Tim.

The order of service included hymn Be Still for the Presence of the Lord and said a eulogy, Remembering Elle, would be given.

Mourners leave the funeral service at St Nicholas’s Church, Wallasey (PA)

Mourners were asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory.

Mr Edwards said last week he hoped a foundation in her memory would combat gun violence in the region.

Mourners were asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory (PA)

The service will be followed by a private cremation at Landican Cemetery.

The Lighthouse pub was closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the beautician.

Ms Edwards, 26, is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack (PA Media)

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: “Elle and her family have remained very much in our thoughts over these past few weeks and even more so right now. May she rest in peace.”

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.