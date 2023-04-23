Emergency alert test – live: Millions to receive text in first-ever nationwide drill today
Loud alarm to sound in trial of system intended to warn of environmental disasters and terror attacks
People living in the UK will soon be subjected to the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system.
Text messages will be sent to millions of 4G and 5G mobile phones at 3pm on Sunday, prompting an alert message to flash up on the screen and an alarm to sound.
The system is intended to be used to warn citizens of life-threatening situations such as flooding, wildfires, terror attacks or nuclear threats, and is based upon similar schemes in the United States, Canada, Japan and Netherlands.
The sound and vibration will last for up to 10 seconds even if devices are set to silent, with newly-announced deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden saying: “It could be the sound that saves your life.”
Domestic violence campaigners have cautioned that the test could put people in danger by revealing the location of secret phones hidden away by those at risk, while experts warning of the risk of related scams have stressed that no action is required in response to the alert.
‘Keep calm and carry on’: Deputy PM’s message ahead of UK emergency alerts test
Voices | This is why I’m worried about tomorrow’s unprecedented emergency alert
In an opinion article for Independent Voices, Women’s Aid survivor ambassador Alexis Strum points to warnings of the risk these alerts pose to domestic abuse victims.
She writes: “It’s a particular concern for those who might still be living with their abuser and may have a concealed (or “burner”) phone for their safety. A loud alert sound blaring from a previously concealed phone could result in immediate exposure and put them in serious danger from their perpetrator.
“It may seem strange that a victim would hide a phone from her partner, but having personally experienced abuse and met countless other survivors, I know how important it is to hide/hoard key items, including mobile devices, when preparing to escape the relationship.
“I remember one lady I met who managed to leave only after collecting coins from the back of the sofa over the course of a year – a few pence a week – saving up just enough for a train fare. For women in this situation, their phone, which they once considered a lifeline, could in fact be their enemy. Ten seconds might be just long enough to expose them and put them in an incredibly dangerous position.”
You can read the full article here.
How to turn off government emergency alerts if you’re a victim of domestic abuse
While the alerts are designed to warn of a danger to life nearby, they could also create a risk to people experiencing domestic abuse, who for their safety have a secret or secondary mobile phone, reports Oliver Browning.
Alerts will play a sound even if the phone is on silent and the device will not be useable until the notification is acknowledged.
Due to the potential risks, domestic violence charity Refuge has shared a video with instructions on how to turn off the emergency alerts on both Androids and iPhones.
Five myths over government’s emergency alert system debunked
Social media is abuzz with conspiracy theories and misinformation about the government’s emergency alert system.
Though touted by the government as a "vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies", advances in smart technology or government initiatives are often met with scepticism and the system has sent certain corners of the internet into a frenzy of conjecture.
Bizarre conspiracies have surfaced ahead of Sunday’s test - including the notion the alert is an “activation signal” for the “pathogen” in the Covid vaccine, among others.
This theory is one of several circulating on social media, with experts warning of potentially harmful consequences. Ahead of Sunday’s test, Full Fact has debunked five of the most troublesome instances of misinformation spreading about the alert online:
Five myths over government’s emergency alert system debunked
Misinformation is circulating on social media, with experts warning it could lead to harmful consequences
‘Ignore at all costs’: Warning issued over potential scams linked to alert
Britons have been urged to be wary of scams ahead of the UK’s first-ever nationwide public alert system test this afternoon.
Lisa Webb, a scams expert at Which? , said: “Scammers will use any hook they can to try and steal money and personal information from victims, and unfortunately the government’s upcoming nationwide test of its new Emergency Alerts system will be no exception.
“It’s vital anyone who receives the official test alert is aware that no action is required. If you are asked to download an app or provide information, this is likely to be an unscrupulous fraudster trying to trick you and should be ignored at all costs.”
My colleague Emily Atkinson has the full report:
Warning issued ahead of this week’s national emergency alert test
Experts have raised concerns about the risk of scams in the lead up to Sunday’s test
Alarm ‘could be sound that saves your life’, says government minister
Rishi Sunak’s new deputy prime minister has claimed that the new alert system being trialled today could one day “be the sound that saves your life”.
Oliver Dowden said: “We’ll be doing a nationwide test of our new Emergency Alerts system. Getting this system operational means we have a vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies. It could be the sound that saves your life.”
What will the emergency message say?
Millions to receive emergency alert test text message
My colleague Eleanor Noyce has more details:
Why are we getting an emergency alert text and what is it for?
What does the emergency alert sound like?
